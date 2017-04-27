Secret Service: Guns banned from Trump's NRA speech

Story highlights Trump speaks at the NRA meeting Friday

There will be no guns, per Secret Service

Atlanta (CNN) The US Secret Service said Thursday attendees at President Donald Trump's speech Friday at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings in Atlanta will have to leave their firearms outside.

"The Secret Service works closely with our local law enforcement partners in each state to ensure a safe environment for our protectees and the public," the agency said in a statement. "Individuals determined to be carrying firearms will not be allowed past a predetermined outer perimeter checkpoint, regardless of whether they possess a ticket to the event."

JUST WATCHED Will NRA-backed Trump hurt the gun industry? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Will NRA-backed Trump hurt the gun industry? 02:44

Federal law provides the Secret Service the authority to prevent guns from entering sites visited by protectees, even in states that allow open carry of firearms. Law enforcement officials are allowed to bring guns into the secure areas.

Such restrictions are commonplace for any event where the US President is speaking, even an event devoted to gun ownership and rights.

At the rest of the yearly NRA conference -- held this year at the Georgia World Congress Center, near CNN headquarters -- guns are allowed.

Read More