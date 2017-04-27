The race for votes on health care is on, once again

Story highlights GOP leadership is setting the groundwork to move quickly if it becomes clear they can pass the bill

The fate of efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare rests in the hands of moderate House Republicans

Washington (CNN) The health care bill has been resurrected.

Now, its fate rests in the hands of moderate House Republicans, whose ultimate decision to support or reject the newest version of the bill could not only affect the future of health care but could irrevocably reshape moderates' bargaining power throughout Donald Trump's presidency.

During a news conference Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan guaranteed that progress was being made, but he made no firm time commitment.

"We are going to go when we have the votes," Ryan said.

Before the recess, all eyes were on the conservative House Freedom Caucus, whose coalition of more than 30 members had stood united against House leadership's health care bill. Now, however, with a new amendment that gives states broader ability to opt out of Obamacare regulations and roll back protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions, the House Freedom Caucus is on board and moderates are the ones taking the heat.

