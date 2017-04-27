The race for votes on health care is on, once again

Story highlights GOP leadership is setting the groundwork to move quickly if it becomes clear they can pass the bill

The fate of efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare rests in the hands of moderate House Republicans

Washington (CNN) The health care bill has been resurrected.

Now, its fate rests in the hands of moderate House Republicans, whose ultimate decision to support or reject the newest version of the bill could not only affect the future of health care but could irrevocably reshape moderates' bargaining power throughout Donald Trump's presidency.

Before the recess, all eyes were on the conservative House Freedom Caucus, whose coalition of more than 30 members had stood united against House leadership's health care bill. Now, however, with a new amendment that gives states broader ability to opt out of Obamacare regulations and roll back protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions, the House Freedom Caucus is on board and moderates are the ones taking the heat.

Rep. Charlie Dent, a moderate Republican from Pennsylvania, called it "an exercise in blame shifting."

The amendment was negotiated between Tuesday Group leader Rep. Tom MacArthur, a moderate Republican from New Jersey, and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, with consultation from the White House and House leadership. It has caused a lot of heartburn among moderates, with many arguing that they had explicitly asked their leadership not to negotiate with the Freedom Caucus.

