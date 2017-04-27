(CNN) In the United States, the Constitution is interpreted by nine separate, yet equally important, members of the Supreme Court. This is one of their stories.

"I believe that the record indicates that at no time during the interrogation, and prior to his confession, his oral confession, was he advised either of his rights to remain silent, or his right to counsel," John Flynn told the court on Miranda's behalf.

Gary Nelson, arguing for Arizona, made the argument that not everyone needs to be warned of their rights to silence or an attorney.

"My position basically is, concerning the warning, is that each case presents a factual situation in which the court would have to determine or a court or a judge or prosecutor at some level would have to make a determination as to whether or not a defendant, because of the circumstances surrounding his confession, was denied a specific right, whether it be right to counsel, the right to not be compelled to testify against himself," Nelson said

That could probably be taken to mean that anyone who has binge-watched an "SVU" marathon wouldn't need to be told their rights prior to interrogation because they were already familiar with them.

The court narrowly sided 5-4 with Miranda, whose conviction was overturned. He was later retried without the confession and convicted again.