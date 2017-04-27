Michelle Obama says she won't run for office

Story highlights Obama has stayed clear from the spotlight since they left the White House

She says being in the White House was tough on their family

Washington (CNN) Former first lady Michelle Obama said she would never run for political office because she "wouldn't ask my children to do this again."

In her first speech since leaving the White House, she told an audience at the America Institute of Architecture convention in Orlando that being in the White House was tough on her family.

No cameras were permitted at the speech, where Obama told the audience she can help the country as a private citizen without being in the political spotlight, adding that the vitriol of politics meant that people "thought I was the devil." Obama said she will continue to work for young girls and women around the world who face challenges with education, medical care, economic inequality and violence.

"It's good to get out of the house," she said about being at the event. "(It's been) so far so good -- it hasn't been that long since we left ... it's good to not have the weight of the world upon your shoulders."

