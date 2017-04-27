Sen. Rand Paul: Congress should consider not sending money to colleges with 'one set of speech'

Story highlights "I think that Congress and the people who appropriate the money, we should think about whether we should be sending money to universities that only have one set of speech," the Kentucky Republican said.

Paul added that he believed 99% of commencement speakers were liberals.

(CNN) Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday that Congress should consider withholding funds from universities with only "one set of speech."

Appearing on the Laura Ingraham show, Paul was asked about recent controversies at UC Berkeley over free speech. Conservative commentator Ann Coulter's speech at the school was canceled this week over security concerns.

Ingraham specifically asked if the federal government should "impound" the funds that go to universities like Berkeley.

"I don't think that impounding funds is probably going to pass muster, but I think that Congress and the people who appropriate the money, we should think about whether we should be sending money to universities that only have one set of speech," the Kentucky Republican said.

