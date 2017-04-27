Story highlights Former Rep. Aaron Schock was indicted on fraud charges last November

(CNN) The top attorney for the US House of Representatives is now weighing in on the legal fight over how federal agents handled the investigation of former Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock, raising "serious concern about improper investigation tactics," namely, recording Schock's conversations with congressional staff and "the apparent theft of official records" from his office.

In a letter to top officials at the Justice Department, the local US attorney's office supervising the investigation and the federal judge hearing the case, House General Counsel Thomas Hungar claims that the FBI's request for a congressional staffer to provide Schock's office records "without authorization" effectively "amounts to a solicitation of that employee to steal official records."

"Such conduct likely constitutes a federal crime, both on the part of the employee who steals the records and, quite possibly, on the part of the federal agents who induct the commission of that underlying crime," Hungar alleges.

Schock's attorneys accused the FBI in court filings last month of convincing a staffer in Schock's office to act as a confidential informant in 2015, secretly recording conversations with his staff and "stealing" numerous documents from his office. Prosecutors fired back in their own filings that Schock's staffer voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement agents and freely shared materials with federal agents.

Prosecutors' investigation into Schock eventually led to his indictment on fraud charges last November.

