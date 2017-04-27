Story highlights A new amendment comes from New Jersey moderate Republican Tom MacArthur

The conservative House Freedom Caucus endorsed the health care plan

(CNN) Republicans are two votes away from another failure on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House leaders need 216 Republican "yes" votes to get the legislation through the House, since no Democrats are expected to support the bill.

According to CNN's whip count, 21 House Republicans have said they will vote against the new version of the bill. Republicans can lose up to 22 votes and still pass their legislation. If 23 Republicans vote against it, then it would likely not be able to pass.

Another 13 Republicans have told CNN they are undecided. That's at least 34 lawmakers publicly opposed to or undecided on the bill.

The following whip count continues to be updated as news develops.

Read More