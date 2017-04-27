Story highlights A new amendment comes from New Jersey moderate Republican Tom MacArthur

The conservative House Freedom Caucus endorsed the health care plan

(CNN) More than a month after a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare was yanked from the House floor because there was not enough support, GOP leaders are taking a second stab on health care.

This time, the math is looking better.

An amendment that would allow states to seek waivers to weaken several key Obamacare insurance reforms that protect people with pre-existing conditions, introduced by GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur, led to an endorsement from the conservative House Freedom Caucus. This means that there are now some 20-plus new "yes" votes in the House than last month.

But what's still unclear is whether there are enough non-Freedom Caucus members -- particularly those in the moderate Tuesday Group -- who support the bill. Plenty of moderate Republicans who previously opposed the bill say they still remain "no" votes, while some previously supportive members now say they are undecided.

House leaders need 216 "yes" Republican votes to get the legislation through the House, since no Democrats are expected to support the bill.

