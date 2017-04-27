Story highlights
- A new amendment comes from New Jersey moderate Republican Tom MacArthur
- The conservative House Freedom Caucus endorsed the health care plan
(CNN)More than a month after a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare was yanked from the House floor because there was not enough support, GOP leaders are taking a second stab on health care.
This time, the math is looking better.
An amendment that would allow states to seek waivers to weaken several key Obamacare insurance reforms that protect people with pre-existing conditions, introduced by GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur, led to an endorsement from the conservative House Freedom Caucus. This means that there are now some 20-plus new "yes" votes in the House than last month.
But what's still unclear is whether there are enough non-Freedom Caucus members -- particularly those in the moderate Tuesday Group -- who support the bill. Plenty of moderate Republicans who previously opposed the bill say they still remain "no" votes, while some previously supportive members now say they are undecided.
House leaders need 216 "yes" Republican votes to get the legislation through the House, since no Democrats are expected to support the bill.
(And it's not just moderates who have concerns: some conservatives, like Rep. Thomas Massie, say they are still "no.")
According to CNN's ongoing whip count, 16 House Republicans have said they will vote against the new version of the bill, while 11 more said they are undecided. That's at least 27 lawmakers publicly opposed to or undecided on the bill.
The following whip count continues to be updated as news develops.
No (16)
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Washington)
Rep. Barbara Comstock (Virginia)
Rep. Jeff Denham (California)
Rep. Charlie Dent (Pennsylvania)
Rep. Dan Donovan (New York)
Rep. John Katko (New York)
Rep. Leonard Lance (New Jersey)
Rep. Frank LoBiondo (New Jersey)
Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Florida)
Rep. Tom Massie (Kentucky)
Rep. Andy Biggs (Arizona)
Rep. Michael Turner (Ohio)
Rep. David Young (Iowa)
Rep. Walter Jones (North Carolina)
Rep. Ryan Costello (Pennsylvania)
Rep. Patrick Meehan (Pennsylvania)
Undecided (11)
Rep. Mike Bost (Illinois)
Rep. Mike Coffman (Colorado)
Rep. Carlos Curbelo (Florida)
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (Florida)
Rep. David McKinley (West Virginia)
Rep. Tim Murphy (Pennsylvania)
Rep. Jim Renacci (Ohio)
Rep. Brian Mast (Florida)
Rep. Darrell Issa (California)
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Illinois)
Rep. Tom Reed (New York)