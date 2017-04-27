Story highlights All eyes are on moderates as to whether they'll support a health care amendment

Several high profile moderates have come out against the bill

(CNN) Health care is back!!!

That's the narrative the White House and Republican leaders are selling, at least.

What we know is that the bulk of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which opposed the first attempt to reform and replace the Affordable Care Act, is now on board with the revised, slightly more conservative version.

And there are reasons to suspect they won't. Let's list them.