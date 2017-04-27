NRA convention, Trump rally and Nerd Prom: What a weekend!

(CNN) What's going on in the world of politics this weekend? To be honest, a little bit of everything. There will be big speeches, rallies, a dinner, marches and a major milestone -- President Trump's 100th day in office.

Sound a bit overwhelming? Don't worry. We made a quick guide to get you ready for these busy next couple of days: (Tip: We'll also be streaming the big events.)

Friday: Big guns at the National Rifle Association

As far as guest speakers go, you can't get much bigger than the POTUS. President Donald Trump will be speaking at the NRA's annual convention in Atlanta -- the first sitting president to do so since Ronald Reagan.

Other big-name speakers include Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. The NRA event goes from 12:30 to 4 p.m. ET Friday.