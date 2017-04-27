House Republicans reveal health care amendment details

(CNN) The House Rules Committee has posted the language of the MacArthur amendment to the health care bill on its website.

The amendment , negotiated in part by Rep. Tom MacArthur and Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, would allow states to seek waivers to weaken several key Obamacare insurance reforms that protect those with pre-existing conditions, including the benefits insurers must cover in their policies and the ban on allowing carriers to charge more based on a person's health background.

It's an effort to once again try and bridge the gap between hardline conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus and more moderate Republican members -- a divide so wide that that when the compromise first emerged last week, GOP aides remained skeptical that it would be enough to get leadership to the 216 votes it needs to pass the bill.

Two congressional sources say the language was posted because members wanted to see it for themselves.

The amendment was negotiated between Tuesday Group leader MacArthur, moderate Republican from New Jersey, and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, with consultation from the White House and House leadership. But there is still little proof that the amendment will finally be the breakthrough that gets the health care bill passed in the House.

Read More