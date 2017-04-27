Trump says NAFTA negotiations start now -- but they can't

Story highlights Trump's 100th day in office falls on Saturday

He has pledged to take action on NAFTA

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration is already beginning to renegotiate NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"It's actually starting today," Trump said of the negotiations.

The problem is, that's not possible.

Before entering into formal negotiations with Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the free trade accord, Trump must first provide notice of his intent to renegotiate the trade deal. He has yet to do so. That move would kick off a 90-day period of consultation with Congress and industry groups before officially entering talks with the NAFTA partners.

Despite what Trump said, it's clear his administration is aware of the 90-day rule.

