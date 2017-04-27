This photo of Donald Trump and kids is epic

(CNN) Thursday, as you likely know by now, is "Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work" day. The White House, like CNN and virtually every other company, celebrates this day with a special program of activities. Except, at the White House, you actually get to meet the president of the United States.

This photo , captured by David Martosko, the U.S. political editor of the Daily Mail, captures the president greeting a group of kids on the White House grounds. And it is, well, amazing.

The president has spent 15 minutes with our kids. He's also tweeted 6 times simultaneously, apparently pic.twitter.com/n5v5WR4pWy — David Martosko (@dmartosko) April 27, 2017

Setting aside his comment about Trump's tweets, the photo virtually demands further investigation and explanation. Which is, of course, what I am here for.

Let's start with the star of the picture -- the kid standing to Trump's left.

He is not only a) thrilled to be there but b) smiling directly into what I can only imagine is roughly 1 billion cameras (NOTE: This is an estimate) being pointed at him as he stands feet from the most powerful person in the country. The young me -- and, heck, the now me -- envies that kid. I was NEVER looking at the camera when a photo was taken; every photo of me is either a) me blinking or b) me looking off camera. That kid is a damn American hero.

