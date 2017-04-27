Pentagon to get funding boost in spending bill

Story highlights Some Republicans say the military still needs more resources

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon will get a budget boost when House and Senate lawmakers finalize a spending deal to fund the government, according to members and congressional aides.

House and Senate appropriators plan to include about $15 billion from a defense funding supplemental in the omnibus funding package that's being hammered out to fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year.

While aides cautioned that the details weren't locked down until the bill was completed, they said the bill is expected to include some $15 billion of the $30 billion funding supplemental that the Trump administration requested earlier this year to help address the military's readiness.

It will also include $6 billion in funding that the Pentagon requested in the supplemental, but was already included in the House's defense spending bill that passed earlier this year and will be part of the omnibus.

While the funding increase will be welcomed by the Pentagon -- which has long warned of the dangers of operating without a full-year spending bill -- the amount is sparking some grumbling from Republican defense hawks who say the military needs much more money to rebuild after the Obama years.

