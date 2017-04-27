Carter Page: 'I've been the victim of the one of the most horrendous civil rights violations'

Story highlights "There's been such a complete firestorm based on this completely false narrative," Page said

Page dismissed the idea that a speech he gave was critical of American foreign policy

(CNN) A former Trump campaign adviser who is one of the central figures in the controversy over alleged ties between Russia and the campaign claims the allegations have led to significant violations of his civil rights.

"I've been the victim of the one of the most horrendous civil rights violations in recent US election history," Carter Page told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday on "New Day."

CNN previously reported that the FBI gathered intelligence last summer suggesting that Russian operatives tried to use Trump advisers, including Page, a national security adviser, to infiltrate the Trump campaign, according to US officials.

Page dismissed a leaked dossier of unverified information, including allegations of Russian ties to the Trump campaign, compiled by a former British intelligence official for Trump's political opponents, as untrue.

"Without question, this cloud, which has been out there for many months going back to even before the election, has been a major drag on the administration and again based entirely on lies," he said.

Read More