Warren 'troubled' by Obama's big Wall Street speech payday

An Obama spokesperson dismissed the idea that the large speaking fee compromises his convictions

(CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren is "troubled" to hear that President Barack Obama will receive $400,000 to speak at a Wall Street health conference in September.

"I was troubled by that," the Massachusetts Democrat said Thursday on SiriusXM's "Alter Family Politics." "One of the things I talk about in the book ("This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class") is the influence of money. I describe it as a snake that slithers through Washington and that it shows up in so many different ways here in Washington."

Warren, an icon of the left and influential Democratic leader in the Trump era, is the most prominent progressive to publicly question Obama's decision, particularly after Hillary Clinton alienated many liberals during the 2016 election over her coziness with Wall Street.

Despite the influence of the wealthy in politics, however, Warren said she is confident that the numbers are in favor of the American people.

"There's more of us than there is of them," Warren added. "And we've got to use our voices and our votes and fight back."

