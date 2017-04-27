Schiff makes new push for ISIS war authorization

Story highlights Rep. Adam Schiff's bill would repeal the 2001 and 2002 war authorizations used to fight terrorism

The measure is nearly identical to what Schiff had introduced during the Obama administration

Washington (CNN) Rep. Adam Schiff kicked off a new push Thursday for Congress to finally vote on the war against ISIS.

Schiff's bill would repeal the 2001 and 2002 war authorizations still used to fight terrorism across the globe with a measure that expires after three years and makes it easier for Congress to put a check on the Executive Branch's use of ground combat forces in the terror fight.

"For far too long, Congress has abdicated its constitutional responsibility to authorize military action abroad, effectively ceding the war-making power to the Executive Branch," Schiff said in a statement announcing the new legislation.

The measure is nearly identical to what Schiff had introduced during the Obama administration. Since the Obama administration first started bombing ISIS in 2014, a small bipartisan group of lawmakers has pressed for Congress to take up a new war authorization without success.