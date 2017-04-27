Nawaf Obaid is the visiting fellow for intelligence and defense projects at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs . He is the CEO of the Essam and Dalal Obaid Foundation . Obaid previously was special adviser to Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal and special counselor to the Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

Over the past decade, this successful campaign has thwarted a large number of potential terror attacks and saved thousands of lives.

The program's mix of aggressive and organized paramilitary tactics working in conjunction with established, globally collaborative intelligence alliances and innovative de-radicalization initiatives has proven highly effective.

Central to the program is the philosophy that raw firepower is not enough; the government must win the public theological battle against the misguided interpretations of Sunni Islam by ISIS and al Qaeda.

Such strategic thinking has led to various "soft" anti-terror initiatives by various Saudi government agencies, including a recent project carried out by the Saudi Justice and Islamic Affairs ministries in which activists counter terrorist rhetoric and recruitment online.

Further, the Saudi government has made it a crime for anyone to support ISIS and al Qaeda and has blocked all support -- including funding -- from inside the kingdom.

These strict controls have forced ISIS and al Qaeda operatives to self-fund from Iranian, Syrian, Iraqi and other Persian Gulf sources. Hence, targeting these funding sources has become a central objective of the Saudi counterterrorism program.

The program has also evolved to target Shia terrorist groups looking to operate inside the kingdom. Clandestinely operating out of Bahrain, these groups receive support and funding from Iran.

And while there have been casualties, Saudi counterterrorism forces have utterly destroyed the nascent foundations of what could have become a major Shia terrorist movement based in Awamiya (a village in the eastern Shia enclave of Al Qatif).

The pre-emptive interception of terror attacks is not only central to the Saudi program, but it has its origins in the personal experience of its architect, the Saudi crown prince, who has survived a number assassination attempts since May 2003.

The third attempt in 2009 involved a suicide bomber linked to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. In that attack, the would-be assassin, Abdullah al-Asiri , hid a body cavity bomb inside his underwear

Perhaps because their founder has been able to glean so much firsthand knowledge of terrorist methods, Saudi counterterrorism forces have excelled at using intelligence gained from attacks and attempted attacks to stop future ones. For instance, over the last decade, Saudi intelligence has prevented at least two suicide attempts on planes meant to explode over major urban centers in the United States and UK, thus preventing the possible death of thousands.

One involved explosives in toner cartridge containers in 2010 and another an explosive device designed to be worn in clothing in 2012.

The Saudis have also taken to coalition building to broaden the war on terror and take advantage of all international opportunities to root out terror cells wherever they may reside.

The most recent and far-reaching outcome of this coalition building is the establishment of IMAFT, or the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism.

With 41 member nations, it is a Saudi-led intergovernmental counterterror alliance in the Muslim world united for the purpose of using military intervention and counterterrorist tactics to destroy terrorist groups.

In February, Mike Pompeo, the new CIA director, visited Saudi Arabia and gave Crown Prince Mohammed the George Tenet Award in recognition of his counterterrorism work.

As the Trump administration seeks to get its bearings in this complicated war on terror, it is reassuring to see that one of its first gestures was to visit the kingdom and honor the creator of its highly successful anti-terror program.

It will do well to continue to work with Saudi Arabia in establishing tough, cooperative and widespread counterterror initiatives if it hopes to fulfill Trump's promise to eradicate ISIS once and for all.