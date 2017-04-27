Millennials: Here's the best way to spend your tax refund

Story highlights Kylie Patterson: Millennials are not saving nearly enough for retirement

Since neither the federal government nor the stock market can be relied on to provide sufficient support, they must start saving more than ever

Kylie Patterson is the senior program manager for the Racial Wealth Divide Initiative at CFED, a nonprofit focused on expanding economic opportunity, and a participant of the Allies Reaching for Community Health Equity Public Voices Fellowship with The OpEd Project. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) A shiny new TV. A trip to a tropical island. Season tickets to a sports team. These are the ways some of my friends and fellow millennials have told me they plan to use their tax refunds.

It's the choice about 17% of millennials are making, according to a survey by GoBankingRates, a leading provider of personal finance news.

And what about the rest of millennials? Some 54% are planning to use their return to pay off debt, while 29% will put their refunds in savings. But this may not reflect millennial prudence as much as a desire to free ourselves from thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

Kylie Patterson

Even with some financial conservativism, we are not saving enough for retirement. According to the Natixis 2016 Retirement Plan Participant Study, millennials are saving far less than the recommended 15% of income. For those of us who are saving, we are only setting aside 1% to 4.99% on average.

We must change course now -- investing more and at higher percentage rates. Neither the government nor the stock market can be relied on to provide sufficient support.

Read More