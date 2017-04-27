Breaking News

Syria: Explosion rocks Damascus airport

(CNN)A loud explosion hit close to the Damascus International Airport in Syria Thursday, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The explosion "shook the Damascus International Airport area at dawn today. A thud could be heard in Damascus city and surrounding areas," a statement from the monitoring group's founder, Rami Abdulrahman, reads.
"A fire broke out in the area but the cause of the explosion is still unknown," Abdulrahman said.
    Two Damascus residents who spoke to CNN reported hearing a massive explosion near the airport.