Signal received! Cassini probe shoots through Saturn's rings

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 6:27 AM ET, Thu April 27, 2017

Cassini's biggest moments and discoveries

    Cassini's biggest moments and discoveries

Story highlights

  • The first of 22 weekly dives between Saturn's rings has been completed
  • It marks the first time a man-made object has explored this region of space

(CNN)NASA's Cassini spacecraft has successfully executed its daring dive through the 1,500-mile-wide gap between Saturn and its rings, the first time a man-made object has navigated through the icy halo that hugs the gas giant.

Controllers operating the Deep Space Network antenna in Goldstone, California confirmed data collected during its passage was being received from the probe just after 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday.
"In the grandest tradition of exploration, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has once again blazed a trail, showing us new wonders and demonstrating where our curiosity can take us if we dare," said Jim Green, director of the NASA's Planetary Science Division in a statement.
    Plunging through the ring plane on Monday morning, scientists had taken precautions to protect the spacecraft from unexpected collisions with tiny smoke particles by using its dish-shaped antenna as a shield.
    This meant repositioning Cassini's antenna away from Earth, which caused controllers to temporarily lose signal with the unmanned probe.
    "We could only rely on predictions, based on our experience with Saturn's other rings, of what we thought this gap between the rings and Saturn would be like," said Earl Maize, Cassini project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
    "I am delighted to report that Cassini shot through the gap just as we planned and has come out the other side in excellent shape."

    A roaring success

    The unprecedented gap-run was the first of 22 weekly dives Cassini will undertake between April and September, traveling at a top speed of more than 76,800 mph (120,000 kph).
    NASA&#39;s new evidence on ocean worlds
    nasa ocean world Cassini Enceladus sot_00013823

      NASA's new evidence on ocean worlds

    As it zipped through the gap, the probe traveled to within 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometers) of Saturn's cloud tops (where air pressure is similar to the atmospheric pressure of Earth at sea level), and within about 200 miles (300 kilometers) of the innermost visible edge of the rings, NASA said.
    Now that engineers have reacquired the probe's signal, they will evaluate data from this first dive and make tweaks to the orbit and trajectory to ensure the craft is protected ahead of future dives.
    During these final revolutions around Saturn -- which take around seven days -- Cassini will return pioneering scientific data which scientists hope will help them decipher how giant planets evolve.
    It will also collect a wealth of information including detailed maps of Saturn's gravity and magnetic fields, which could answer questions surrounding the speed of Saturn's rotations.
    The closing plunges of the mission could also reveal the makeup and origin of the rings, as well as providing intriguing glimpses of the gas giant from closer than ever before.
    Countdown to collision

    Cassini has been orbiting Saturn for the last 13 years and is now entering the final phase of its 20-year mission, which NASA has dubbed "the grand finale."
    It is now locked into a terminal collision course with the atmosphere of the planet, where it is expected to burn up like a meteor on September 15 at 9:45 a.m. GMT (6:45 a.m. ET).
    "The spacecraft is now on a ballistic path, so that even if we were to forgo future small course adjustments using thrusters, we would still enter Saturn's atmosphere on September 15, no matter what," Maize said previously in a statement.
    Shortly before impact, Cassini will send a final burst of information which will be received on Earth just over an hour later.

    Why destroy Cassini?

    Launched in 1997, the Cassini-Huygens mission -- a collaborative effort between NASA, the European Space Agency and Italian Space agency -- has twice been extended, in 2008 and 2010, but the probe is fast running out of rocket fuel.
    Giant peak discovered on alien moon
    Giant peak discovered on alien moon

      Giant peak discovered on alien moon

    By intentionally directing the craft to burn up in Saturn's atmosphere, controllers are hoping to prevent the decommissioned spacecraft from colliding with one of Saturn's moons.
    This way, Cassini will not contaminate future scientific endeavors investigating habitability or potential life on the moons.
    Before Cassini's mission, little was known about the planet. Only three other probes have visited this region of our solar system -- Pioneer 11 and Voyagers 1 and 2, which undertook flybys that provided captivating snapshots of the planet and yielded ground-breaking discoveries.
    But it was Cassini's first close-up survey of the planet and its system of rings and moons in 2004 that changed scientists' understanding of the planet and forever changed our approach to planetary exploration.
    Cassini's next ring-run is scheduled for May 2.
    To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cassini's Saturn orbit insertion, NASA has listed the top 10 things we wouldn't know if the spaceship hadn't traveled to the ringed planet.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn
    10. First complete view of the north polar hexagon and discovery of giant hurricanes at both of Saturn&#39;s poles. Saturn&#39;s polar regions have surprised scientists with the presence of a long-lived hexagonal-shaped jet stream in the north and hurricane-like storms at both poles. The driving forces of each remain a mystery.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn10. First complete view of the north polar hexagon and discovery of giant hurricanes at both of Saturn's poles. Saturn's polar regions have surprised scientists with the presence of a long-lived hexagonal-shaped jet stream in the north and hurricane-like storms at both poles. The driving forces of each remain a mystery.
    9. Mystery of the dual bright-dark surface of the moon Iapetus solved. The origin of Iapetus&#39; two-faced surface has been a mystery for more than 300 years. The Cassini spacecraft solved the puzzle, showing that dark, reddish dust in Iapetus&#39; orbital path is swept up and lands on the leading face of the moon.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn9. Mystery of the dual bright-dark surface of the moon Iapetus solved. The origin of Iapetus' two-faced surface has been a mystery for more than 300 years. The Cassini spacecraft solved the puzzle, showing that dark, reddish dust in Iapetus' orbital path is swept up and lands on the leading face of the moon.
    8. Study of prebiotic chemistry on Titan. Titan&#39;s atmosphere is the most chemically complex in the solar system. Here, bodies of liquid near Titan&#39;s north pole can be seen.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn8. Study of prebiotic chemistry on Titan. Titan's atmosphere is the most chemically complex in the solar system. Here, bodies of liquid near Titan's north pole can be seen.
    7. Vertical structures in the rings imaged for the first time. Once about every 15 years, the sun shines on the edge of the ring plane and northern and southern sides of the rings receive little sunlight. Cassini measured the thick, long shadows from this rare event to determine the heights of structures within the rings.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn7. Vertical structures in the rings imaged for the first time. Once about every 15 years, the sun shines on the edge of the ring plane and northern and southern sides of the rings receive little sunlight. Cassini measured the thick, long shadows from this rare event to determine the heights of structures within the rings.
    6. Radio-wave patterns shown not to be tied to Saturn&#39;s interior rotation as previously thought. Saturn emits radio waves known as Saturn Kilometric Radiation. A similar radio wave pattern was measured at Jupiter to deduce the length of that planet&#39;s day. However, it was discovered that the variation in radio waves controlled by the planet&#39;s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. The northern and southern rotational variations also appear to change with the Saturnian seasons and the hemispheres have actually swapped rates. Saturn&#39;s length of day is still not known.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn6. Radio-wave patterns shown not to be tied to Saturn's interior rotation as previously thought. Saturn emits radio waves known as Saturn Kilometric Radiation. A similar radio wave pattern was measured at Jupiter to deduce the length of that planet's day. However, it was discovered that the variation in radio waves controlled by the planet's rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. The northern and southern rotational variations also appear to change with the Saturnian seasons and the hemispheres have actually swapped rates. Saturn's length of day is still not known.
    5. Studies of the great northern storm of 2010-2011. In 2010 Cassini got a front-row seat to a massive storm that disrupted Saturn&#39;s relatively tranquil atmosphere. The largest temperature increases recorded for any planet were measured. Molecules never before seen in Saturn&#39;s upper atmosphere were detected. The storm diminished shortly after its head collided with its tail, a little less than a year after it began. Saturn&#39;s rings are seen as the thin blue line in this image, due to the filters used to show methane absorption. The rings are outside the atmosphere, and therefore are not affected by methane absorption.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn5. Studies of the great northern storm of 2010-2011. In 2010 Cassini got a front-row seat to a massive storm that disrupted Saturn's relatively tranquil atmosphere. The largest temperature increases recorded for any planet were measured. Molecules never before seen in Saturn's upper atmosphere were detected. The storm diminished shortly after its head collided with its tail, a little less than a year after it began. Saturn's rings are seen as the thin blue line in this image, due to the filters used to show methane absorption. The rings are outside the atmosphere, and therefore are not affected by methane absorption.
    4. Titan revealed as Earth-like world with rain, rivers, lakes and seas. Titan is the only known place in the solar system, other than Earth, that has stable liquid on its surface. Rather than water, its lakes are made of liquid ethane and methane.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn4. Titan revealed as Earth-like world with rain, rivers, lakes and seas. Titan is the only known place in the solar system, other than Earth, that has stable liquid on its surface. Rather than water, its lakes are made of liquid ethane and methane.
    3. Saturn&#39;s rings revealed as active and dynamic. Cassini&#39;s mission allowed scientists to observe changes in Saturn&#39;s dynamic ring system, including what could be the birth of a moon. The disturbance, visible in the lower left of this image, is thought to be an icy body migrating out of the ring, believed to be part of the process required to form a moon.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn3. Saturn's rings revealed as active and dynamic. Cassini's mission allowed scientists to observe changes in Saturn's dynamic ring system, including what could be the birth of a moon. The disturbance, visible in the lower left of this image, is thought to be an icy body migrating out of the ring, believed to be part of the process required to form a moon.
    2. Icy plumes on Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus. Here, the plumes can be seen back-lit by the sun. The discovery was such a surprise that the mission was completely reshaped to get a better look. Evidence of water-based ice in the plume excited scientists further, as life as we know it relies on water.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn2. Icy plumes on Saturn's moon Enceladus. Here, the plumes can be seen back-lit by the sun. The discovery was such a surprise that the mission was completely reshaped to get a better look. Evidence of water-based ice in the plume excited scientists further, as life as we know it relies on water.
    1. The Huygens probe makes first landing on a moon in the outer solar system. The Huygens probe&#39;s historic landing in 2005 was the most distant to date. In addition to providing this photo, the probe found the moon to be similar to Earth before life evolved, with methane rain, erosion, drainage channels and dry lake beds.
    Cassini's top 10 discoveries about Saturn1. The Huygens probe makes first landing on a moon in the outer solar system. The Huygens probe's historic landing in 2005 was the most distant to date. In addition to providing this photo, the probe found the moon to be similar to Earth before life evolved, with methane rain, erosion, drainage channels and dry lake beds.
