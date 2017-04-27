Story highlights Arrest made near scene of last month's terror attack

Man was arrested in 'ongoing operation,' police say

London (CNN) A man carrying knives near the British Parliament has been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command unit detained the suspect Thursday, in what was described as an "ongoing operation."

Forensics officers examined the place of arrest outside the Westminster train station and collected the suspect's backpack and at least two knives.

Photographs of the arrest showed armed police pinning the man on the ground.

A Scotland Yard statement said: "The 27-year-old man was arrested in Parliament Street, junction with Parliament Square, by armed officers from the Met's Specialist Firearms Command.

