Story highlights
- Arrest made near scene of last month's terror attack
- Man was arrested in 'ongoing operation,' police say
London (CNN)A man carrying knives near the British Parliament has been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command unit detained the suspect Thursday, in what was described as an "ongoing operation."
Forensics officers examined the place of arrest outside the Westminster train station and collected the suspect's backpack and at least two knives.
Photographs of the arrest showed armed police pinning the man on the ground.
A Scotland Yard statement said: "The 27-year-old man was arrested in Parliament Street, junction with Parliament Square, by armed officers from the Met's Specialist Firearms Command.
"He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. Knives have been recovered from him.
"He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station."
British Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the security services, saying their swift response showed they were on alert.
"I would say that we owe a huge debt of gratitude to these people," May said.
The incident took place near the scene of a terror attack last month that left four people dead when a car rammed into a crowd, as well as a police officer, who the attacker stabbed near Parliament.
Traffic was briefly closed on Whitehall, the street that leads from Parliament Square to Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister.
May was not at 10 Downing Street during the arrest, her office told CNN.
A CNN journalist nearby saw vehicles backed up along Westminster Bridge, but roads reopened within two hours of the arrest and life in the area appeared back to normal.
The gates of Parliament have also reopened after a temporary closure.
Police said there had been no injuries and that there was no immediate threat in connection with the arrest.