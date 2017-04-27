UK police arrest man in London security incident

London (CNN) Police have arrested a man after a security incident near the British Parliament in London.

The Metropolitan police said there had been no injuries in the incident, but would give no further details. Pictures on social media showed forensics officers examining the scene and armed police surrounding a man on the ground.

Traffic was closed on Whitehall, the street that leads from Parliament Square to Downing Street, the official residence of British Prime Minister Theresa May.

BREAKING: Knife reported to be on ground during ongoing police incident in Whitehall pic.twitter.com/IJDA66V2q6 — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) April 27, 2017

May was not at 10 Downing Street during the arrest, her office told CNN.

The incident took place near the scene of a terror attack last month that left four people dead when a car rammed into a crowd, as well as a police officer, who the attacker stabbed near Parliament.

