Woman shot by police in London counterterror operation

London (CNN) A woman was shot by police Thursday evening "during an ongoing counterterrorism investigation," according to London's Metropolitan Police.

A police statement said the incident occurred as armed officers entered a building in Willesden, in the city's north-west.

Police also said it was unrelated to an earlier arrest near the British parliament, where officers detained a man armed with knives on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

The injured woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital, where she remains under police guard. She has not yet been arrested, due to her condition.

Police said three people were arrested in and around the building, and later a woman was arrested in the south-east county of Kent.

