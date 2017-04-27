(CNN) There is just over a week to go in France's presidential election, but the man tipped to become the country's new leader is taking nothing for granted.

It's why he's not moving his furniture into the Élysée Palace just yet -- instead taking a lesson from the 2016 US election, in which Hillary Clinton suffered a surprise defeat.

"That was almost certainly the mistake Hillary Clinton made," Emmanuel Macron told CNN's Melissa Bell on Thursday.

"I'm absolutely not playing that game. Right from the first day, that hasn't been the way I defended myself or how I fought."

Sent into a spin

Macron may have won the first round vote and have been endorsed by several of his rivals but the past week has brought new problems for the 39-year-old, who is seeking to become the nation's youngest leader since Napoleon.

First, it was his celebrations after winning the first round -- at an upmarket brasserie in Paris -- which caused consternation. The celebration led many to believe he had already declared himself President. He was accused of being out of touch with the public, playing perfectly into Le Pen's accusation that he remains part of the "elite."

Then on Wednesday, Macron's election campaign was sent into a spin at the Whirlpool tumble dryer factory in his hometown of Amiens after Le Pen turned up to meet factory workers while he was talking to union representatives at the Chamber of Commerce.

Photos: France votes for change Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Front party, addresses activists in Henin-Beaumont, France, on Sunday, April 23. Le Pen finished second in the country's first round of presidential voting, and she will face Emmanuel Macron in a runoff. It is the first time since the establishment of the fifth French Republic in 1958 that no candidate from the country's two main political parties has made it to the second round of voting. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: France votes for change Macron, a pro-European centrist, waves before addressing supporters in Paris on April 23. With 97% of polling stations declared, Macron was in first place with 23.9% of the vote. Le Pen had 21.4%. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: France votes for change Supporters of Macron cheer in Paris after the announcement that he qualified for the runoff. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: France votes for change Le Pen supporters celebrate exit-poll results on April 23. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: France votes for change Scrutineers count votes at the end of the first round in Sable-sur-Sarthe. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: France votes for change A voter waits to cast his ballot in Lyon. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: France votes for change A woman picks up ballots before voting in Tulle. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: France votes for change A man and a woman cast their votes at the French consulate in Nuremberg, Germany. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: France votes for change Le Pen votes at the Jean Jacques Rousseau School in Henin-Beaumont. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: France votes for change A Benedictine sister of the Sainte-Cecile Abbey casts her ballot at a polling station in Solesmes. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: France votes for change A man picks up ballots in Lyon. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: France votes for change Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, Carla Bruni Sarkozy, vote at a polling station in Paris. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: France votes for change A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Paris. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: France votes for change Voters cast their ballots in Strasbourg. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: France votes for change Macron and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, greet supporters as they leave a polling station in Le Touque. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: France votes for change People line up to cast their vote in Marseille. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: France votes for change A woman brings her dog to a polling station in Lyon. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: France votes for change A woman walks past a wall of campaign posters in Villefranche-de-Lauragais. Hide Caption 18 of 18

"I am in the middle of employees who resist to wild globalization. I am not with the managers who eat petit fours," Le Pen said, according to BFMTV.

While she received cheers and posed for selfies, Macron faced a far more hostile reception when he entered the factory.

Macron stopped to talk to workers and answer questions while describing Le Pen's visit as a stunt.

And on Thursday, in an interview that aired on French national channel TF1, Macron -- a millionaire investment banker and former government minister -- bristled at the notion he's a candidate for France's elite.

"I am not the candidate for a little group or a kind of nomenclature," he said. " I am going to protect the middle classes and the most vulnerable in France.

"I have a policy for education, for labor. That is what is specific about my project. [It] speaks to the whole of France, the entirety of the country, the towns and the countryside, the farmers and the industrialists, the workers and the entrepreneurs."

JUST WATCHED National Front: Macron's 'project' not patriotic Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH National Front: Macron's 'project' not patriotic 05:35

He also made a point of differentiating himself from Le Pen, who has rallied supporters with an anti-European Union message.

While Le Pen has advocated taking France out of the EU and closing the country's borders, Macron has called for closer integration.

"I will not be against Berlin. I am with Berlin," he said. "We have differences. We have disagreements, but I will not tell the French today that I am going to defend their interests against Berlin."

"Europe is a construction: Ours. We decided to create Europe. We did it for our peace, for our prosperity, for our liberty."

JUST WATCHED Macron will be 'a lame duck' without a majority Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Macron will be 'a lame duck' without a majority 04:27

While most polls have Macron well ahead going into the May 7 runoff he remains cautious.

He rejected accusations that he lacks the experience required for the job and says "there is no ideal age to become President of the Republic."

"Every day since the beginning of the campaign, I have never considered myself as the favorite," he said.

"The lack of experience is due to my age. I do not have the experience of politics but of the government, the private sector and the public service. I think it is important, Ms. Le Pen does not have that experience."