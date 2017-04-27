Story highlights Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in a runoff next month

"I am going to protect the middle classes and the most vulnerable in France," he says

(CNN) The man who's hoping to become France's next president says he's not assuming he has the win in the bag.

"That was almost certainly the mistake Hillary Clinton made," Emmanuel Macron told CNN's Melissa Bell on Thursday. "I'm absolutely not playing that game. Right from the first day, that hasn't been the way I defended myself or how I fought."

The 39-year-old, who's never held elected office, won the most votes in the election's first round this week. He'll face Marine Le Pen, France's far-right leader, in a runoff on May 7.

With less than two weeks to go, Macron is hitting the campaign trail hard.

In an interview that aired on French national channel TF1, the civil servant -- who became a millionaire investment banker and eventually a government minister -- bristled at the notion that he's a candidate for France's elite.