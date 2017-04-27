Story highlights Merkel: We will conduct fair and constructive negotiations and expect the same from Britain

German Chancellor expects unity from EU leaders meeting Saturday to finalize their negotiating position

(CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned Britain not to hold any "illusions" about what Brexit means for its future, adding that it "cannot and will not have the same rights as a member of the EU."

Addressing the German Parliament Thursday, Merkel said negotiations between the UK and the EU would "demand a great deal" of effort from both sides over the next two years, but that she wanted them to be "fair and constructive."

Merkel's comments come as EU leaders prepare to meet Saturday in Brussels, Belgium -- without UK Prime Minister Theresa May -- to finalize their negotiating position, before formal talks to end Britain's 44-year membership of the bloc begin.

Merkel said those negotiations were expected to commence after the UK snap general election on June 8.

"We have an interest in a prosperous and successful United Kingdom. In one word, we will conduct fair and constructive negotiations and that's precisely what we also expect from the British side," she said.