Story highlights Emma Watson and Tom Hanks star in the new movie 'The Circle'

(CNN) Emma Watson is selective with her social media use.

"I think that it's so important to keep an eye on what your daily diet is," Watson told CNN at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new movie "The Circle." "In the same way we think about what we eat, we should think about what we read, what we're seeing, what we're engaging and what we're interacting with everyday."

Based on the best-selling book by Dave Eggers, "The Circle" tells the story of a young woman, played by Watson, who quickly rises through the ranks of a powerful internet company that stores massive amounts data about its account holders.

Watson suggests the film is a cautionary tale.

"[Social media] takes so much of our attention, which is such a valuable resource and I'm just not sure it's ever healthy to know what every single person in the world thinks about you," Watson said. "I think that's probably a surefire recipe for burnout and disaster, which is kind of what this movie is about."

Read More