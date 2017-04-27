Aziz Ansari is back with the second season of his hit comedy "Master of None" on Netflix. It's just one of the new streaming offerings debuting in May. Here are some of the others:
"The Doors": Val Kilmer embodied rocker Jim Morrison in this big screen bio drama about the band and the musician, who died in 1971 at the age of 27. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"The Bad News Bears": Walter Matthau starred as a curmudgeonly little league coach in this classic 1976 film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Coming To America": Eddie Murphy stars as a prince looking for his true love with Arsenio Hall is his best friend in this 1988 comedy. (Hulu)
"Gladiator": Russell Crowe stars as a betrayed Roman general who seeks revenge. (Hulu)
"Vikings" Season 4B: The History channel struck gold with this historical drama set during the Viking Age in Scandinavia. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Season 3: Ellie Kemper stars as a naive former cult member in this comedy co-created by Tina Fey. (Netflix)
"Bad Moms": A group of suburban mothers cut loose in this comedy starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn. (Hulu)
"Underground" Season 2: A group of slaves battle for their freedom with the help of Harriet Tubman as the country teeters on the edge of Civil War in this series. (Hulu)
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows": The turtles in a half-shell were joined by Megan Fox and Will Arnett in this sequel. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"What About Bob?": Bill Murray stars as a neurotic patient who drives his therapist, played by Richard Dreyfuss, to distraction in this comedy. (Hulu)
"Dino Dana": A young paleontologist in training, and her sister embark on a series of adventures with dinosaurs. (Amazon Prime)
"I Love Dick": A married couple played by Griffin Dunne and Kathryn Hahn enter a new phase of their relationship after they meet a celebrated artist and cowboy in this series. (Amazon Prime)
"Sully": Tom Hanks stars as the real life pilot who became an American hero after he landed a damaged plane on the Hudson River. (HBO Now)
"A Christmas Story": This beloved comedy about a boy yearning for a B.B. gun for Christmas has become a holiday classic. (Amazon Prime)
"For Your Eyes Only": Roger Moore stars as James Bond who battles to keep a sensitive device out of the wrong hands. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Decline and Fall": Based on the novel by Evelyn Waugh, this three-part series follows Paul Pennyfeatheran, an inoffensive divinity student at Oxford University in the 1920s, who is wrongly dismissed after having been made the victim of a prank. (Acorn TV)
"The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!": Leslie Nielsen is a bumbling detective in this 1988 comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Jackie Brown": Pam Grier made a comeback in this Quentin Tarantino drama based on an Elmore Leonard novel. (Amazon Prime)
"Life Is Beautiful": Roberto Benigni co-wrote and starred in this heartfelt story about a Jewish-Italian book store owner who is sent to a Nazi concentration camp. (Amazon Prime. Hulu)
"Cabin Fever": Cerina Vincent stars in this horror film about a group that falls victim to a horrible disease after renting a cabin together. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Gone With The Wind": Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh star found iconic roles as Rhett Butler and Scarlett O'Hara in this now classic film based on Margaret Mitchell's novel about life in the South during the Civil War. (Amazon Prime)
"Me Before You": Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin star in this drama about a paralyzed man whose caretaker helps him begin to enjoy life again. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"The Wizard of Lies": Robert DeNiro stars as Bernie Madoff in this TV film about the real life investment adviser who orchestrated one of the biggest final fraud schemes om American history. (HBO Now)
"The Keepers": This limited series documentary follows the unsolved murder of Catholic school teacher Sister Cathy Cesnik, who went missing in Baltimore in 1969. (Netflix)
"House Of Cards" Season 5: The Underwoods are back and still up to their old shenanigans in Washington, DC in this political drama. (Netflix)
"All Hail King Julien: Exiled" Season 1: The most royal lemur from Madagascar and his friends have a few adventures in this animated series. (Netflix)
"Anne with an E": This series is a new spin on the classic "Anne of Green Gables" novels. (Netflix)
"Marvel's Doctor Strange": Benedict Cumberbatch and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in this film about a neurosurgeon transformed into a superhero. (Netflix)
"The Last Kingdom" Season 2: This British series set in the ninth century -- about a Saxon boy captured by the Vikings -- is based on a series of novels by Bernard Cornwell. (Netflix)
"Jason Bourne": Matt Damon returns as a former CIA agent who finds himself drawn into intrigue he wants no part of in this 2016 film. (HBO Now)
"Good Will Hunting": Robin Williams and Matt Damon star as a therapist and his troubled patient in this film which snagged Damon and co-writer Ben Affleck an Oscar. (HBO Now)