Kim Kardashian after robbery: 'I'm such a different person'

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 1:06 PM ET, Thu April 27, 2017

(CNN)Kim Kardashian-West believes she's a changed woman after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.

The reality star spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday about her traumatic experience.
"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don't want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me," Kardashian said. "I'm such a different person. I don't want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret -- and you see it on the show -- I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before."
    Kardashian-West was robbed of over $10 million worth of jewelry.
    "I just don't care about that stuff anymore. I really don't," she said. "I don't care to show off the way that I used to. Even though there's nothing wrong, truly, it's okay if you're proud of that and you work so hard and you get something. It's just not who I am anymore."
    Kardashian-West added, "I'm so happy that my kids get this me."