Chris Soules breaks silence after arrest, fatal accident

(CNN) Chris Soules is speaking out for the first time since his involvement in a fatal car accident.

"My family and I are overwhelmed with this tragedy, but we are sticking together and we'll get through it," Soules said in a statement . "Thank you for reaching out."

The former "Bachelor" star was arrested Monday night, following a crash that occurred near his home in Buchanan County, Iowa.

Soules was driving a 2008 Chevy pickup that collided with a tractor, according to a spokesman with the Iowa State Patrol. The individual driving the tractor was killed.

