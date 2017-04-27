'American Gods' can't make sense of Neil Gaiman novel

(CNN) Not every book is suited to be adapted to the screen, and so it might be with "American Gods." Producer Bryan Fuller is known for his exquisite visual and unconventional narrative touches (see NBC's "Hannibal"), but this disjointed attempt to execute Neil Gaiman's weird, sweeping supernatural novel feels like a half-cooked meal.

Indeed, after previewing four episodes of surreal flashbacks, intriguing cameos and vague hints at the larger plot, "American Gods" has barely advanced the central storyline. While there's some pleasure to be derived from watching a series exhibit the audacity to spoon out tidbits on its own "Twin Peaks"-like terms, the project's appeal likely depends on one's tolerance for near-incoherence when arresting pictures are the tradeoff.

The program's almost-saving grace resides in the form of Ian McShane -- a towering presence in HBO's "Deadwood" -- who plays the mysterious Mr. Wednesday. Both menacing and whimsical, he has a chance (or maybe not so chance) encounter with the just-paroled convict Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), released from prison a few days early.

Shadow has just discovered that his wife died in an accident under upsetting circumstances. Understandably distraught, he is recruited by Wednesday to work for him, and they gradually embark on a cross-country pilgrimage that brings them into contact with an assortment of beyond-strange characters.

The premise, for those who haven't read the book, is a collision between old gods and new, between the mythical powers rooted in our past and the new ones (Media, technology) that Americans have come to worship.

