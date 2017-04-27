CNN 10 - April 28, 2017

Our first topic today: an overview of some events and poll numbers from U.S. President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. It's followed by a report on a U.S. deployment of fighter jets to Eastern Europe. And we're covering some medical groups' concerns about energy drinks -- and how the industry is responding.

1. A military complex in the Arctic archipelago of Franz Josef Land was recently unveiled by what nation?

2. What event, which first took place on April 22 in 1970, reportedly involved 20 million Americans and expanded internationally in 1990?

3. Name the U.S. women's clothing retailer that was founded in 1976 and recently announced that it's closing all of its retail stores in May.

4. Name the U.S. astronaut who recently broke Jeff Williams' record of spending a cumulative 534 days in orbit.

5. What city, which is located in northern Syria, is the self-declared capital of the ISIS terrorist group?

6. The USS Michigan, an American submarine, recently arrived in what country amid international tensions in the region?

7. How many members of the U.S. Senate were invited to the White House on Wednesday for a security meeting concerning North Korea?

8. If it's implemented, the Trump Administration's tax reform plan would reduce the number of U.S. income tax brackets from seven to how many?

9. Instead of bread, NASA's Shane Kimbrough said astronauts use what kind of food to make a sandwich out of peanut butter and jelly?

10. A U.S. deployment of F-35 jets recently arrived in what Eastern European country, which shares a border with Russia?

