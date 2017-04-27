Hiker found alive after seven weeks lost in Himalayas

Story highlights Survivor says his partner died three days before help arrived

Taiwanese couple had been missing since early March

(CNN) Two Taiwanese hikers have been found after going missing in Nepal for almost seven weeks, but one had died three days before help arrived.

Survivor Liang Sheng-yue was found conscious and with the remains of his partner, Liu Chen-chun, just before midday Wednesday and airlifted out of a ravine near the Narchet River in the Himalayas, according to rescuer Madhav Basnet.

Basnet, an official at Kathmandu-based Asian Trekking Agency and one of the three rescuers who found the couple, told CNN that Liang and Liu were hiking around the remote Ganesh Himal route in Dhading district, west of the Nepali capital Kathmandu.

On March 9, the couple headed toward Langtang in Rasuwa district, but did not turn back when confronted with a snowstorm. They were not using a guide or porter, Basnet said.

After losing their bearings they fell 100 meters off a cliff into a ravine, where they took shelter in a small cave.

