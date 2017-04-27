Thailand baby killing: Mother looked on in horror and helplessness

Story highlights The mother of the baby killed live on Facebook witnessed moments before the act

The 11-month-old was killed by her father, who hanged himself

(CNN) Jiranuj Trairat could hear the sudden panic in her cousin's voice.

One minute the cousin was looking at Facebook on his phone, the next he was suddenly shouting Jiranuj's daughter's name: "Beta"

"I was panicked, too, from my cousin's reaction," Jiranuj told CNN over the phone Thursday, audibly distressed. "I grabbed his phone."

As she watched with increasing horror and helplessness, Jiranuj witnessed, live, something no parent should ever have to experience.

"My daughter was sitting with a rope already on her neck," she said. "My husband was tying the rope with something."