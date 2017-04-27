(CNN) When Columbia Records introduced the first LPs in 1948, they didn't just change how we listen to music. They also changed how we see it by popularizing illustrated album covers. (Before WWII, most records typically came in generic sleeves.)

"Contemporary art is usually surrounded by an aura of sacredness, as if it is elevated from the mundane realm of daily life," writes Spampinato. "In contrast, artists themselves have been increasingly exploring new avenues with which to communicate more directly, notably through the development of participatory practices and the collateral venturing into pop cultural realm such as television, advertising design, and music."

The album cover specifically offers artists a mode to communicate directly with a wide audience, sidestepping gatekeepers like critics, museums and curators, and removing the barriers of price and access. ("Many of these records can be bought cheaply at flea markets, local record stores, or online," he notes.)