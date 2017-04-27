Breaking News

Art goes pop: 10 unforgettable album covers by renowned visual artists

April 27, 2017

Jeff Koons: "Artpop" (2013) by Lady GagaJeff Koon's eye-catching cover sees Lady Gaga transformed into a modern Venus, carefully covered by one of the artist's signature gazing balls.
Robert Mapplethorpe: "Horses" (1975) by Patti SmithPatti Smith lovingly detailed her longtime relationship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in her 2010 memoir, "Just Kids." Smith was Mapplethorpe's most photographed subject (excluding himself).
Andy Warhol: "The Velvet Underground and Nico" (1967) by The Velvet Underground and Nico Andy Warhol's banana-sticker cover for The Velvet Underground and Nico is one of the most enduring images of '60s rock 'n' roll. (Underneath the banana peel is a pink banana.)
Takashi Murakami: "Graduation" (2007) by Kanye WestTakashi Murakami art directed the covers for "Graduation" and its five singles. He also directed an animated three-minute video for the track "Good Morning."
Keith Haring: "The Baby Beat Box" (1986) by EmanonMotivated by a desire to extend his reach as far as possible, Keith Haring painted a number of album covers for international stars like David Bowie and Run--D.M.C., as well as lesser-known acts like the rap duo Emanon.
Ai Weiwei: "Live in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Taipei" (2005) by Day & Taxi Swiss jazz trio Day & Taxi chose this photo from a series by Ai Weiwei documenting urban development in Beijing. Ai has himself released music, including a heavy metal album and a parody of the K-pop hit "Gangnam Style."
Wolfgang Tillmans: "3 Weeks" (2006) by Tiga In 2003, photographer Wolfgang Tillmans became the first non-Brit to win the prestigious Turner Prize. The photo used by Tiga was from a series of flower still-lifes taken that same year.
David Shrigley: "Friend Opportunity" (2006) by DeerhoofSan Francisco-based trio Deerhoof have said that David Shrigley's work has influenced their songwriting. The artist provided 12 paintings to be used as album covers for "Friend Opportunity."
Gerhard Richter: "Daydream Nation" (1988) by Sonic Youth Sonic Youth licensed Gerhard Richter's "Kerze" (1983) for their last album before signing to a major label. The painting itself sold for $16.6 million in 2011.
Kara Walker: "Salt" (2004) by Arto LindsayThe artwork selected for the cover of "Salt" (2004) exemplifies Kara Walker's practice, which primarily focuses on the shocking violence of slavery and how similar modes of social domination and injustice persist today.
Andy Warhol: "Menlove Ave." (1986) by John Lennon "Art Record Covers" by Francesco Spampinato, published by Taschen, is out now.
(CNN)When Columbia Records introduced the first LPs in 1948, they didn't just change how we listen to music. They also changed how we see it by popularizing illustrated album covers. (Before WWII, most records typically came in generic sleeves.)

In "Art Record Covers," a new book from Taschen, art historian Francesco Spampinato shows just how far the practice has developed, highlighting 500 album covers designed by renowned visual artists, from Peter Blake's "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" cover in 1967 to Jeff Koons' bold collage for Lady Gaga's 2013 album, "Art Pop."
Never-before-seen photos capture The Beatles at Abbey Road
"Contemporary art is usually surrounded by an aura of sacredness, as if it is elevated from the mundane realm of daily life," writes Spampinato. "In contrast, artists themselves have been increasingly exploring new avenues with which to communicate more directly, notably through the development of participatory practices and the collateral venturing into pop cultural realm such as television, advertising design, and music."
The stories behind Fela Kuti's iconic album covers
    The album cover specifically offers artists a mode to communicate directly with a wide audience, sidestepping gatekeepers like critics, museums and curators, and removing the barriers of price and access. ("Many of these records can be bought cheaply at flea markets, local record stores, or online," he notes.)
    Spampinato focuses on the works of some 270 artists across various disciplines, including contemporary heavyweights like Damien Hirst and Ai Weiwei, and groundbreaking figures like Salvador Dalí, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The diversity extends to the musicians featured too, with a mix of mainstream and underground musicians across genres.
    Check out the gallery above for the stories behind 10 of the most recognizable album covers.
    "Art Record Covers" by Francesco Spampinato, published by Taschen, is out now.