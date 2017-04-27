(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Thursday:
-- New documents obtained by a House panel show the Defense Intelligence Agency warned former national security adviser Michael Flynn not to take foreign funds as he entered retirement. Flynn is now under investigation by the Defense Department's inspector general.
-- Two US service members were killed and a third was wounded Thursday during a joint US-Afghan raid in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, a US official says.
-- Repealing Obamacare was laid out as a slam-dunk for President Donald Trump. Here's a look at his chances of scoring in the final hours of his first 100 days.
-- Democrats are warning the GOP they won't support a stopgap bill to fund the government past Saturday if there's a vote to repeal and replace Obamacare this week.
-- Venezuela will withdraw from the Organization of American States, according to its foreign minister, who announced the decision on national television.
-- Pope Francis travels to Egypt, retracing a journey his sainted namesake made nearly 800 years ago.
-- Can a university cancel a speech? Can Twitter ban you? Can you be fired from your job for something you say online? The First Amendment doesn't guarantee you the rights you think it does.
-- The first 100 days is not just about the new President. A CNN feature, "100 Days that Changed America," takes a look at those caught in the path of Trump's political hurricane.