New documents obtained by a House panel show the Defense Intelligence Agency warned former national security adviser Michael Flynn not to take foreign funds as he entered retirement. Flynn is now under investigation by the Defense Department's inspector general.

Two US service members were killed and a third was wounded Thursday during a joint US-Afghan raid in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, a US official says.

Repealing Obamacare was laid out as a slam-dunk for President Donald Trump. Here's a look at his chances of scoring in the final hours of his first 100 days.

Democrats are warning the GOP they won't support a stopgap bill to fund the government past Saturday if there's a vote to repeal and replace Obamacare this week.