Breaking News

Venezuela says it will split from OAS as unrest continues

By Natalie Gallón, Stefano Pozzebon and Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 2:17 AM ET, Thu April 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US: Venezuela problems lead back to Maduro
US: Venezuela problems lead back to Maduro

    JUST WATCHED

    US: Venezuela problems lead back to Maduro

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US: Venezuela problems lead back to Maduro 08:43

Story highlights

  • Foreign minister: Unprecedented move will take two years
  • OAS members had called for special meeting before announcement

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN)Venezuela will withdraw from the Organization of American States (OAS), according to its foreign minister, who announced the decision on national television.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez told VTV state television Wednesday that the beleaguered country, which is facing huge civil unrest, would take the unprecedented step of leaving the pan-American organization over what it sees as attempts by foreign governments to interfere in its affairs by sidelining with the opposition in the latest wave of protests in the country.
"In the OAS, we announced that if these intrusive, arbitrary, illicit, misdirected and rude actions were to persist against the sovereignty of our country, we would immediately proceed to denounce the letter of OAS and to initiate the definite withdrawal of Venezuela form this regional organization," Rodriguez said.
    She added that the government will formally announce its withdrawal from the group, and that she expects the process to take two years.
    The move comes as Venezuela experiences civil unrest. Protests, which have been ongoing for months, escalated in April and have resulted in dozens of deaths. The unrest stems from dissatisfaction with the government, which has been accused of economic mismanagement resulting in huge shortages of daily essentials like food and medicine.
    Read More
    Venezuela's attorney general said Wednesday that at least 28 people have been killed since the unrest erupted at the beginning of April. This number includes many cases unrelated to the political unrest, including incidents of looting, CNN has found. Of the 28, 13 people were killed in relation to the protests.

    Special meeting called

    Nineteen of the 35 OAS member countries called for a special meeting in Washington Wednesday afternoon on the current situation in Venezuela, a further step on the road toward sanctions.
    "OAS Council approves resolution to convene Meeting of Consultation of Foreign Ministers on Situation in Venezuela," OAS posted on their official account. The meeting was approved by a roll-call vote.
    Rodriguez, the foreign minister, had threatened a day prior that if this meeting of foreign ministers took place, Venezuela would start the process to withdraw.
    The OAS has been debating Venezuela's compliance with the Inter-American Democratic Charter over the past few weeks. The OAS secretary general and key member states had voiced serious concern regarding the humanitarian crisis that Venezuela is facing, with basic food and medical supplies in drastically short supply.
    Lilian Tintori: Survival of Venezuela at stake
    Lilian Tintori: Survival of Venezuela at stake

      JUST WATCHED

      Lilian Tintori: Survival of Venezuela at stake

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Lilian Tintori: Survival of Venezuela at stake 03:37
    Venezuela: How paradise got lost

    Tumultuous times

    Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's presidency has endured strife since he was narrowly elected as the heir apparent of firebrand socialist former President Hugo Chavez. Less than a year after winning the presidency in July 2013, protests in response to economic problems and a spike in crime erupted, resulting in several deaths.
    Since then he has overseen a tumultuous time in Venezuela's history, culminating in a January 2016 declaration of a state of "economic emergency."
    The country's economic woes are rooted in falling oil prices, plummeting currency rates, power struggles within the government, the looming possibility of default and ongoing food shortages.
    11 killed overnight as Venezuela erupts in chaos
    11 killed overnight as Venezuela erupts in chaos

      JUST WATCHED

      11 killed overnight as Venezuela erupts in chaos

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    11 killed overnight as Venezuela erupts in chaos 01:55
    Late last year tensions between the government and the opposition were sky high after a drive to hold a recall referendum on Maduro by opposition lawmakers was halted.
    Venezuelan food crisis reflected in skipped meals and weight loss
    Since the beginning of April, massive protests have formed in the capital Caracas and other major cities calling for Maduro's resignation, and for the government to set a date for the delayed state elections.
    Maduro has, in turn, sent the country's national guards to protect the streets.
    Wednesday was another day of marches as both pro-government and opposition groups took to the streets of Caracas. While the opposition march was blocked by national guard tanks, pro-government groups were able to conclude activities undisturbed.
    The marches were not as big as the one that occurred earlier in April, but repression and teargas were still dispersed, causing a slight injury to CNN Español's cameraman, amongst others. The metro shut down of all public transport and two civilians were confirmed dead.
    Alongside the deaths since unrest erupted at the beginning of April, hundreds of people injured and more than a thousand detained.
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela&#39;s independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle during protests Wednesday, April 19, in Caracas, Venezuela. Opposition leaders called protesters to the streets of the capital on the national holiday that marks the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters called for a countermarch on the same day. Several people were killed when protests turned violent.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/18/americas/venezuela-protest-explainer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Venezuela&#39;s political crisis has intensified&lt;/a&gt; since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester aims a Molotov cocktail at police on April 19. Venezuela's political crisis has intensified since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came during protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed the powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Opposition leader Henrique Capriles reacts to tear gas during the protest on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Rescue workers tend to a demonstrator hit by a tear gas canister during the anti-government protests.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police clash with demonstrators while tear gas fills the air.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police deploy in expectation of large protests early on April 19.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country&#39;s Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest on Easter Sunday, April 16, in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator reacts during a march on Saturday, April 15, against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Several people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on government opponents.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country&#39;s failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police on Thursday, April 13, in Caracas, Venezuela. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Clouds of tear gas spread across a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, during clashes on Monday, April 10, between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators help a journalist whose leg was injured while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators throw stones toward Venezuelan national guard troops during a protest in Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal &quot;coup d&#39;etat&quot; when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature&#39;s powers.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government march on Saturday, April 8, in Caracas. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when they tried days earlier to take over the opposition-majority legislature's powers.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Riot police stand guard at a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest on Thursday, April 6, against the Maduro government in Caracas.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Photos: Anti-government protests in Venezuela
    Demonstrators fight on Tuesday, April 4, with national police officers in Caracas, Venezuela.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    12 Venezuela protests 041911 Venezuela protests 041901 Henrique Capriles 041906 Venezuela protests 041907 Venezuela protests 041909 Venezuela protests 041901 Venezuela protests 041901 Venezuela opposition protest 041601 Venezuela opposition protest 041502 Venezuela opposition protest 041301 Venezuela opposition protest 041305 Venezuela opposition protest 041306 Venezuela opposition protest 041301 Venezuela protest 041002 Venezuela protest 03 Venezuela protest 041004 Venezuela protest 041005 Venezuela protest 040806 Venezuela protest 040807 Venezuela protest 040808 Venezuela protest 040809 Venezuela protest 040610 Venezuela protest 0404
    Venezuela asks UN for help as medicine shortages grow severe

    What is the OAS?

    The OAS, in its current form, came into being in 1948 and aims to promote "an order of peace and justice, to promote (member countries') solidarity, to strengthen their collaboration, and to defend their sovereignty, their territorial integrity, and their independence," according to its mission statement.
    On Wednesday, its representatives met in Washington and approved the resolution to convene the special meeting to discuss the situation in Venezuela, according to a statement on the OAS website.
    In her speech, Rodriguez clarified "that Venezuela will not participate in activities, no events, where there will be intervention from these groups of countries that are only looking to disturb the stability and the peace of our country."
    Venezuela is a founding member of the OAS and and this is the first time a state has initiated withdrawal procedures since the organization was founded in 1948.
    In her speech, Rodriguez accused Brazil of operating as a "dictatorship," in reference to the ouster of former president Dilma Rousseff, along with mention of Colombia's "internal displaced who have sought refuge in Venezuela due to the violence," Mexico for its ongoing violence related to narco-trafficking, and Argentina, for what she described as serving an invasive agenda in Venezuela.
    The opposition has called for an open parliamentary session later this week.
    Both pro- and anti-government groups are planning demonstrations May 1, to mark International Workers Day.
    Opinion: What the world needs to do about Venezuela

    CNN's Natalie Gallon reported and wrote from Atlanta, and Euan McKirdy wrote from Hong Kong. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon reported and wrote from Caracas.