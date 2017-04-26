Cops: Ex-soldier kills her service dog while her boyfriend videotapes

(CNN) A former soldier and her boyfriend are facing felony charges after police say she tied her service dog to a tree and shot it several times in the head while her boyfriend videotaped the act.

Marinna Rollins and Jared Heng were arrested by sheriff's deputies in Cumberland County, North Carolina. They're charged with animal cruelty, a felony.

According to a police report obtained by CNN affiliate WTVD , the pair took the gray-and-white male pit bill named Cami to a wooded area earlier this month.

Rollins shot the dog five times, authorities said, and is heard laughing in the video as she does it.

"It's been real Cami. I love you. You're my puppy. You're my puppy but ...," the woman in the video says.

