(CNN) A diary with John F. Kennedy's unedited inner thoughts on politics and his personal beliefs was sold at a Boston auction Wednesday for $718,750.

That's significantly higher than the original bid estimate of $200,000.

The 61-page diary includes both handwritten and typed pages, which are bound in a black leather binder. Kennedy kept the diary during his brief time as a journalist in the summer of 1945. He was working as a reporter for the Hearst newspaper company, a job his father, Ambassador Joseph Kennedy, arranged and after covering the opening session of the United Nations in San Francisco that May, he went abroad to cover post-war Europe.

By summer's end, Kennedy, who was 28 at the time, officially declared his run for Congress. And indeed the final handwritten pages of the diary include his reservations on running for office and his thoughts on why he wanted to serve.

"This exceptional diary sheds light on a side of John F. Kennedy seldom explored and confirms America's enduring sense that he was one of the most qualified, intelligent, and insightful commanders-in-chief in American history," said Bobby Livingston, spokesperson at RR Auction, which handled the sale.

