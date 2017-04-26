Breaking News

Icy Earth-size exoplanet is 'colder than Hoth'

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 1:23 PM ET, Wed April 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This artist&#39;s concept shows OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb, a planet orbiting an incredibly faint star 13,000 light-years away from us. It is an &quot;iceball&quot; planet with temperatures reaching minus-400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's concept shows OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb, a planet orbiting an incredibly faint star 13,000 light-years away from us. It is an "iceball" planet with temperatures reaching minus-400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
LHS 1140b is located in the liquid water habitable zone surrounding its host star, a small, faint red star named LHS 1140. The planet weighs about 6.6 times the mass of Earth and is shown passing in front of LHS 1140. Depicted in blue is the atmosphere the planet may have retained.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
LHS 1140b is located in the liquid water habitable zone surrounding its host star, a small, faint red star named LHS 1140. The planet weighs about 6.6 times the mass of Earth and is shown passing in front of LHS 1140. Depicted in blue is the atmosphere the planet may have retained.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
An artist&#39;s concept image of the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f. Of the seven exoplanets discovered orbiting the ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, this one may be the most suitable for life. It is similar in size to Earth, is a little cooler than Earth&#39;s temperature and is in the habitable zone of the star, meaning liquid water (and even oceans) could be on the surface. The proximity of the star gives the sky a salmon hue, and the other planets are so close that they appear in the sky, much like our own moon.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artist's concept image of the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f. Of the seven exoplanets discovered orbiting the ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, this one may be the most suitable for life. It is similar in size to Earth, is a little cooler than Earth's temperature and is in the habitable zone of the star, meaning liquid water (and even oceans) could be on the surface. The proximity of the star gives the sky a salmon hue, and the other planets are so close that they appear in the sky, much like our own moon.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Artist&#39;s conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Artist's conception of the binary system with three giant planets discovered, where one star hosts two planets and the other hosts the third. The system represents the smallest-separation binary in which both stars host planets that has ever been observed.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
This artist&#39;s impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our solar system.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
This artist&#39;s impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
An artist&#39;s rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artist's rendering shows Earth-sized exoplanets TRAPPIST-1b and 1c in a rare double transit event as they pass in front of their ultracool red dwarf star, which allowed Hubble to take a peek at at their atmospheres.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Out of a new discovery of 104 exoplanets, astronomers found four similar in size to Earth that are orbiting a dwarf star. Two of them have the potential to support life. The craft depicted in this illustration is the NASA Kepler Space Telescope, which has helped confirm the existence of thousands of exoplanets.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
This artist&#39;s impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's impression shows a view of the triple-star system HD 131399 from close to the giant planet orbiting in the system. Located about 320 light-years from Earth, the planet is about 16 million years old, making it also one of the youngest exoplanets discovered to date.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
An artistic impression of the planet Kepler-1647b, which is nearly identical to Jupiter in both size and mass. The planet is expected to be roughly similar in appearance. But it is much warmer: Kepler-1647b is in the habitable zone.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
HD-106906b is a gaseous planet 11 times more massive than Jupiter. The planet is believed to have formed in the center of its solar system, before being sent flying out to the edges of the region by a violent gravitational event.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-10b orbits at a distance more than 20 times closer to its star than Mercury is to our own sun. Daytime temperatures exceed 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than lava flows on Earth.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker&#39;s home planet Tatooine in &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This Jupiter-like planet in the HD-188753 system, 149 light-years from Earth, has three suns. The main star is similar in mass to our own Sun. The system has been compared to Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine in "Star Wars."
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-421b is a Uranus-sized transiting exoplanet with the longest known year, as it circles its star once every 704 days. The planet orbits an orange, K-type star that is cooler and dimmer than our Sun and is located about 1,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Astronomers discovered two planets less than three times the size of Earth orbiting sun-like stars in a crowded stellar cluster approximately 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
This artist&#39;s conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun&#39;s closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artist's conception shows a hypothetical planet with two moons orbiting in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star. The majority of the sun's closest stellar neighbors are red dwarfs.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet&#39;s surface.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-186f was the first validated Earth-sized planet to be found orbiting a distant star in the habitable zone. This zone a range of distance from a star where liquid water might pool on the planet's surface.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
Kepler-69c is a super-Earth-size planet similar to Venus. The planet is found in the habitable zone of a star like our sun, approximately 2,700 light years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
The Kepler-444 system formed when the Milky Way was just 2 billion years old. The tightly packed system is home to five planets that range in size, the smallest is comparable to the size of Mercury and the largest to Venus, orbiting their sun in less than 10 days.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
Photos: Weird and wonderful planets beyond our solar system
This artistic concept image compares Earth, left, with Kepler-452b, which is about 60% larger. Both planets orbit a G2-type star of about the same temperature; however, the star hosting Kepler-452b is 6 billion years old -- 1.5 billion years older than our sun.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
exoplanets gallery OGLE01 exoplanets galleryexoplanet TRAPPIST-1fbinary system three giant planets04 new exoplanet 082401 new exoplanet 0824exoplanets gallery 0725Kepler K2 mission 100 new planetsthree planet star system 01 Kepler-1647bexpoplanets 1 hd106906bexoplanets 10 kepler 10bexoplanets 9 tatooineexoplanets 8 kepler 421 bexoplanets 7 cluster planetsexoplanets 6 red dwarf planetsexoplanets 3 kepler 186fexoplanets 5 kepler 69cexoplanets 3 kepler 444 systemexoplanets 2 kepler 452 b

Story highlights

  • OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb is as close to its star as we are to the sun, but it's an ice world
  • The planet's star is 10,000 times fainter than our sun

(CNN)This newly discovered exoplanet may be Earth's twin in terms of mass and the distance from its host star, but you wouldn't want to visit. Researchers say it's an "iceball."

In "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and the rest of the rebels toughed it out on Hoth, an icy world, until they were discovered by Imperial forces. But OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb is even less hospitable.
Double sunset: Could &#39;Tatooine&#39; planets be habitable?
Double sunset: Could 'Tatooine' planets be habitable?
"While it is covered in ice, at around minus-400 degrees Farenheit, it is actually much, much colder than Hoth," said Yossi Shvartzvald, postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and lead author of a study detailing the planet in Astrophysical Journal Letters. "It's hard to imagine any life surviving in such an environment, not humans or tauntauns anyway."
    At least Hoth was livable, like the North or South poles on Earth, added co-author Jennifer Yee of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. The newly found exoplanet is colder than Pluto, which is colder than liquid nitrogen. Because of that, Yee imagines that the planet might resemble Pluto.
    "The planet might look something like snow at sunset but even darker," Shvartzvald said. "The ice is not just scattered on the surface; it goes hundreds of miles deep."
    Read More
    Newly discovered &#39;super-Earth&#39; may be the &#39;most exciting exoplanet&#39;
    Newly discovered 'super-Earth' may be the 'most exciting exoplanet'
    That icy surface is incredibly reflective, about five times as shiny as Earth's moon, he said. But it can't really reflect much light due to the nature of the star it orbits.
    Thirteen thousand light-years away from us, the planet orbits a star 10,000 times fainter than our sun. The researchers believe that the star is either a brown dwarf or an ultracool dwarf, which is at the low end of the spectrum for stars. But they don't have a way of knowing that right now.
    Even though the planet is well out of our reach, the researchers were able to confirm the planet and its mass and distance to the star with data gathered using the ground-based Korea Microlensing Telescope Network and the Spitzer Space Telescope.
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    NASA: Nearby ocean worlds could be best bet for life beyond Earth
    They used a technique called microlensing, which has enabled astronomers to find the most distant exoplanets orbiting stars thousands of light-years away. To date, this is the lowest-mass planet found through microlensing.
    "This discovery provides more evidence that planets are not only very common but also very diverse," Shvartzvald said. "They are able to form in strange environments very different from what we're accustomed to on Earth."
    It leaves Shvartzvald wanting to answer questions about how common these systems are. Currently, there are no ground-based telescopes that can use microlensing to find exoplanets smaller than this one.
    Astronomers discover 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby star
    Astronomers discover 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby star
    That's why researchers are looking forward to the launch of WFIRST, NASA's Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope, in the 2020s. Shvartzvald even anticipates that WFIRST will allow for the discovery of exomoons, among other smaller objects, and a more complete census of exoplanets and how they formed.
    "WFIRST will allow us to find and characterize thousands of planets," Yee said. "I'm excited to see what that full distribution of planets looks like, because it will give us a more complete understanding of whether planetary systems have architectures similar to our solar system or very different."