(CNN) California authorities on Wednesday charged a suspect with eight felony counts, including murder, after police said he killed three men in an alleged hate crime.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, is accused of fatally shooting the three men at random in downtown Fresno, California on April 18, police said. Muhammad is black and his victims were white.

Muhammad allegedly opened fire at a Pacific Gas & Electric truck, killing one man. He then walked away and fired his handgun at four others, as well as a motor vehicle, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office said.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed a complaint against Muhammad, charged him with counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Zackary Randalls, a 34-year-old worker for the Pacific Gas & Electric utility who was in the truck, and Mark Gassett, 37, and David Martin Jackson, 58.

Gassett and Jackson were standing near an office of the Catholic Charities social services agency where they were clients, Fresno Police said.

