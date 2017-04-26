Eric Frein sentenced to death in trooper ambush

Story highlights Fein was convicted in April on all 12 counts, including first-degree murder

Pike County DA: "Jurors have delivered full justice"

(CNN) A jury on Wednesday sentenced Eric Frein to death for killing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding another in a 2014 ambush.

Frein was convicted earlier this month of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson and injuring Trooper Alex T. Douglass in the September 2014 ambush outside the state police barracks in Blooming Grove.

He was found guilty on all 12 counts, including first-degree murder and terrorism, according to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin.

In Pennsylvania, the jury decides the penalty in first-degree murder cases.

"There is a satisfaction that the jurors have delivered full justice in this case and issued the penalty that is so richly deserved by Eric Frein," Tonkin told reporters late Wednesday in Pike County.

