Story highlights Man agrees to pay $190,000 back to investors

Scheme strongly resembles the Broadway play "The Producers"

New York (CNN) A Manhattan resident on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conning several investors into giving him money intended to fund the production of a fake Broadway play, according to Manhattan district attorney spokesman Justin Henry.

Roland Scahill pleaded guilty to three counts of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree, according to court documents. The former talent agent owes $189,885 to the various investors he was accused of taking money from.

"Through his elaborate overtures to investors, Roland Scahill scammed patrons of the arts to the tune of more than $200,000. We are pleased to have brought his larcenous scheme to a grand finale," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus B. Vance said in a statement.

Scahill's scheme bears a striking resemblance to Mel Brooks' Broadway musical, "The Producers" in which a producer and his accountant try to bilk victims by getting them to invest in a musical that is intended to fail.

But Scahill didn't have plans for his musical to fail, because he didn't have plans to make the show happen at all, authorities claimed.

