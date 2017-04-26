Ann Coulter says her Berkeley speech canceled

(CNN) Ann Coulter will not speak Thursday at the University of California, Berkeley, Coulter said Wednesday on her verified Twitter account.

In a series of tweets, the conservative writer and speaker said the school canceled the speech -- something the school denied.

A student group, the Young America's Foundation, had invited Coulter but decided Tuesday not to host the event, saying the university had created a hostile environment. The university had said the speech would create security concerns and tried to move the speech to May 2.

Despite that, Coulter had held out hope Tuesday of speaking somewhere on campus -- but didn't know where. She announced the cancellation on Twitter. "I'm so sorry Berkeley canceled my speech," she tweeted Wednesday.

"I'm so sorry YAF acquiesced in the cancelation (sic). And I'm so sorry for free speech crushed by thugs."

