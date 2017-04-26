The most extreme adventures on Earth

Breaking News

By Sean Cunningham, CNN

Updated 5:24 AM ET, Wed April 26, 2017

Chevé Cave (Mexico): One of the deepest caves on Earth, exploration of Chevé Cave is still ongoing three decades after it was first discovered.
Chevé Cave (Mexico): One of the deepest caves on Earth, exploration of Chevé Cave is still ongoing three decades after it was first discovered.
Oymyakon (Russia): This Siberian destination is the coldest community on Earth, with 500 hardy residents. It averages -50 C (-58 F) in winter and has reached -67.8 C (-90 F).
Oymyakon (Russia): This Siberian destination is the coldest community on Earth, with 500 hardy residents. It averages -50 C (-58 F) in winter and has reached -67.8 C (-90 F).
The Inga rapids on the Congo River (Democratic Republic of Congo): A white-water kayaking team led by Steve Fisher attempted to brave the rapids -- on an expedition called the Grand Inga Project -- in 2011. Fisher was named one of National Geographic's Adventurers of the Year for the attempt.
The Inga rapids on the Congo River (Democratic Republic of Congo): A white-water kayaking team led by Steve Fisher attempted to brave the rapids -- on an expedition called the Grand Inga Project -- in 2011. Fisher was named one of National Geographic's Adventurers of the Year for the attempt.
Al Marmoom camel-racing (Dubai): Camel-racing is an essential experience in the Middle East, and the most unforgettable race features robot jockeys riding the camels. The robots, when activated by remote control, whip their mounts to make them go faster.
Al Marmoom camel-racing (Dubai): Camel-racing is an essential experience in the Middle East, and the most unforgettable race features robot jockeys riding the camels. The robots, when activated by remote control, whip their mounts to make them go faster.
Teahupo'o (Tahiti): Riding the waves at Teahupo'o -- aka the world's heaviest and deadliest surf spot -- can either be the most memorable surf in your life or the most horrific wipeout.
Teahupo'o (Tahiti): Riding the waves at Teahupo'o -- aka the world's heaviest and deadliest surf spot -- can either be the most memorable surf in your life or the most horrific wipeout.
Chernobyl (Ukraine): The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as its nearby ghost city Pripyat, has become an unexpected tourist attraction more than three decades after the 1986 nuclear disaster.
Chernobyl (Ukraine): The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as well as its nearby ghost city Pripyat, has become an unexpected tourist attraction more than three decades after the 1986 nuclear disaster.
The Iditarod sled dog race (USA): The great race across Alaska lasts for at least eight days, covers more than 1,000 miles and takes place in temperatures as low as -50C (-58F).
The Iditarod sled dog race (USA): The great race across Alaska lasts for at least eight days, covers more than 1,000 miles and takes place in temperatures as low as -50C (-58F).
The running of the bulls (Spain): Every July, more than 1,000 runners participate in Pamplona's annual bull run -- when revelers try to outrun the charging bulls through the streets in the city's old quarter.
The running of the bulls (Spain): Every July, more than 1,000 runners participate in Pamplona's annual bull run -- when revelers try to outrun the charging bulls through the streets in the city's old quarter.
Death Valley (USA): Visiting Death Valley National Park in California is unlike any walk in any other park. Death Valley holds the record as the hottest place on Earth.
Death Valley (USA): Visiting Death Valley National Park in California is unlike any walk in any other park. Death Valley holds the record as the hottest place on Earth.
Cheese-rolling at Coopers Hill in Gloucestershire (England): Where tumbling down a very steep and rugged hill after a spinning, rolling, bouncing Double Gloucester cheese is serious business.
Cheese-rolling at Coopers Hill in Gloucestershire (England): Where tumbling down a very steep and rugged hill after a spinning, rolling, bouncing Double Gloucester cheese is serious business.
Mawsynram (India): Averaging 467 inches of rain annually -- compared to 34.1 inches in "rainy" Seattle -- Mawsynram village in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya is the wettest place on Earth.
Mawsynram (India): Averaging 467 inches of rain annually -- compared to 34.1 inches in "rainy" Seattle -- Mawsynram village in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya is the wettest place on Earth.
Formula Rossa roller coaster (Abu Dhabi): Traveling from 0 to 149.1 mph (240km/h) in 4.9 seconds, the Formula Rossa, at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, is the world's fastest roller coaster.
Formula Rossa roller coaster (Abu Dhabi): Traveling from 0 to 149.1 mph (240km/h) in 4.9 seconds, the Formula Rossa, at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, is the world's fastest roller coaster.
Rio de Janeiro hang gliding (Brazil): Seeing aerial views of the city from a drone camera is so mainstream, especially when you can hang glide over it.
Rio de Janeiro hang gliding (Brazil): Seeing aerial views of the city from a drone camera is so mainstream, especially when you can hang glide over it.
The Superclásico (Argentina): A game between Argentina's football rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate is both thrilling and unnerving -- fans have been known to pepper-spray players.
The Superclásico (Argentina): A game between Argentina's football rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate is both thrilling and unnerving -- fans have been known to pepper-spray players.
The King's Cup elephant polo (Thailand): While this sport is not without controversy, it does at least provide a novel antidote to the horse version.
The King's Cup elephant polo (Thailand): While this sport is not without controversy, it does at least provide a novel antidote to the horse version.
Great white shark diving in Gansbaai (South Africa): For those who fantasize about being in the cast of "Jaws."
Great white shark diving in Gansbaai (South Africa): For those who fantasize about being in the cast of "Jaws."
The Door to Hell (Turkmenistan): More than four decades after scientists mistakenly drilled a sinkhole and set the gas cavern on fire, the Darvaza Crater is still burning.
The Door to Hell (Turkmenistan): More than four decades after scientists mistakenly drilled a sinkhole and set the gas cavern on fire, the Darvaza Crater is still burning.
The Contra (Verzasca) dam 007 bungee jump (Switzerland): Dubbed the 007 jump, the Contra dam is where you will have the opportunity to plummet 220 meters (over 720 feet) in Ticino, much like Mr. Bond did in "GoldenEye."
The Contra (Verzasca) dam 007 bungee jump (Switzerland): Dubbed the 007 jump, the Contra dam is where you will have the opportunity to plummet 220 meters (over 720 feet) in Ticino, much like Mr. Bond did in "GoldenEye."
(CNN)It's easy to travel the world and feel oddly at home, particularly if you're in one of the planet's 24,000 Starbucks.

But it's still possible to break loose from the rut and get experiences that are beyond the ordinary. (Indeed, some of these are arguably insane.)
Spanning multiple continents and oceans, these adventures will make you feel alive... albeit in some cases terrified you might not be among the living much longer.

Most extreme experience involving livestock

    The running of the bulls: Spain
    Every July, Pamplona offers an exciting chance to get gored.
    While deaths are relatively rare -- there have been an estimated 13 in the last hundred years -- the risk of getting injured is very real, with more than 100 in 2016 alone.
    How: Bull Run Pamplona
    Less extreme alternative: Share the street with thousands of sheep during Madrid's annual Transhumance Festival.
    MORE: Go running with the bulls in Pamplona

    Most extreme experience involving man's best friend

    Mushers race through 1,000 miles of beautiful Alaskan landscape in the annual Iditarod Sled Dog Race.
    Mushers race through 1,000 miles of beautiful Alaskan landscape in the annual Iditarod Sled Dog Race.
    The Iditarod sled dog race: Alaska, USA
    It takes at least eight days to complete the 1,000-mile journey which generally features falling snow, high winds and temperatures dropping to -50 C (-58 F).
    For the canines completing it, never has "Good dog!" been so earned.
    How: Iditarod sled dog race
    Less extreme alternative: Have a pint of beer while rubbing the bellies of these London pub dogs.

    Most extreme experience involving radiation

    Three decades after the nuclear disaster there, guided tours take increasing numbers of tourists deep into Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone. Pripyat, the town built near the Chernobyl power plant, lies abandoned. This ruined swimming pool stands empty under rotting wooden beams.
    Empty swimming poolThree decades after the nuclear disaster there, guided tours take increasing numbers of tourists deep into Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone. Pripyat, the town built near the Chernobyl power plant, lies abandoned. This ruined swimming pool stands empty under rotting wooden beams.
    Pripyat's amusement park is its most photographed area. Barely used, its rusty funfair wheel has become a symbol of a once lively city silenced by disaster.
    Funfair wheelPripyat's amusement park is its most photographed area. Barely used, its rusty funfair wheel has become a symbol of a once lively city silenced by disaster.
    The park's official opening had been planned for May 1, 1986, but the city was evacuated just days before. Bumper cars are at a standstill on cracked concrete.
    Unused attractionThe park's official opening had been planned for May 1, 1986, but the city was evacuated just days before. Bumper cars are at a standstill on cracked concrete.
    Trees and grass are slowly encroaching on Pripyat's buildings.
    Nature returnsTrees and grass are slowly encroaching on Pripyat's buildings.
    The rotting remains of an abandoned superstore hold fascinating appeal for some.
    Empty superstore The rotting remains of an abandoned superstore hold fascinating appeal for some.
    Background radiation around the Exclusion Zone can be up to 10 times the normal level. Slow-growing vegetation, especially prone to absorbing radioactive particles, tests even higher.
    Radiation warningBackground radiation around the Exclusion Zone can be up to 10 times the normal level. Slow-growing vegetation, especially prone to absorbing radioactive particles, tests even higher.
    Catfish still swim in Chernobyl's cooling pond. Increasing numbers of visitors to the area describe Chernobyl as a wildlife haven.
    Cooling pond catfishCatfish still swim in Chernobyl's cooling pond. Increasing numbers of visitors to the area describe Chernobyl as a wildlife haven.
    The turquoise and white St. Elijah Church continues to welcome devotees. Approximately 200 people still live inside the Exclusion Zone despite government orders to leave.
    St. Elijah's ChurchThe turquoise and white St. Elijah Church continues to welcome devotees. Approximately 200 people still live inside the Exclusion Zone despite government orders to leave.
    A monument to the men who gave their lives fighting the fires at Chernobyl power plant stands in the town.
    Heroes of the disasterA monument to the men who gave their lives fighting the fires at Chernobyl power plant stands in the town.
    Traces of the USSR are everywhere. Vivid Soviet murals dance on walls. Faded gas masks in children's sizes lie in their dozens.
    Soviet relicsTraces of the USSR are everywhere. Vivid Soviet murals dance on walls. Faded gas masks in children's sizes lie in their dozens.
    Soviet-era portraits, posters and a ballot box inside the abandoned Soviet city of Pripyat.
    Politics of the pastSoviet-era portraits, posters and a ballot box inside the abandoned Soviet city of Pripyat.
    Silhouettes of dancing figures are daubed on walls of Pripyat's buildings, perhaps an attempt to bring a suggestion of human life back.
    Haunting graffitiSilhouettes of dancing figures are daubed on walls of Pripyat's buildings, perhaps an attempt to bring a suggestion of human life back.
    A new "safe containment" barrier is being built over the Chernobyl power plant to reinforce a sarcophagus structure originally constructed to limit the escape of radiation.
    Radiation shieldA new "safe containment" barrier is being built over the Chernobyl power plant to reinforce a sarcophagus structure originally constructed to limit the escape of radiation.
    This sign on the city's limits reads "Pripyat" and gives its foundation year, 1970.
    'Welcome to Pripyat'This sign on the city's limits reads "Pripyat" and gives its foundation year, 1970.
    Chernobyl: Ukraine
    The site of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster has become an unexpected tourist attraction.
    Bizarrely, one of its chief pulls is a chance to see an array of wild animals ignoring the after-effects of nuclear tragedy to thrive in humanity's absence.
    How: Chernobyl tours
    Less extreme alternative: Visit Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in the Philippines, which was built more than 30 years ago but has never been used. You even get to see a reactor without the radiation.

    Most extreme experience involving an inferno

    The Door to Hell: Turkmenistan
    Also known as the Gates of Hell or, less colorfully, the Darvaza crater. You won't find anything else like it in Central Asia (or anywhere else on Earth for that matter).
    It was created more than 40 years ago when the ground collapsed in the desert during a Soviet drilling mishap.
    Then scientists set the gas cavern on fire.
    Decades later, it still burns like... let's just say the name is apt.
    How: Karakum desert adventure tour
    MORE: 48 hours in Turkmenistan
    Less extreme alternative: Visit the Crater of Diamonds -- an Arkansas state park where you can dream of finding something as eternal and more sparkly instead.

    Most extreme experience involving hanging ten

    A must-surf for any brave wave riders.
    Teahupo'o: Tahiti
    Considered to be home to both the world's heaviest and deadliest wave, it's the ultimate in high-risk, high-reward surfing.
    To ride these waves is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but to fail is to risk a truly horrific wipeout.
    How: Teahupo'o Adventure Tours
    Less extreme alternative: Brush up your surf skill at Wales' Surf Snowdonia, an inland wave pool where there are waves for all levels of surfers.

    Death Valley: USA
    Death Valley comes alive with 'superbloom' of wildflowers
    If you insist, "It's not the heat, it's the humidity," this may put your belief to the test.
    While there is debate over the authenticity of Death Valley's alleged record high of 56.7 C (134 F), this California desert also holds the record among temperatures that are generally accepted as legitimate at 54 C (129.2 F).
    Which is frankly warm enough.
    How: Visit Death Valley National Park
    Less extreme alternative: A Finnish sauna session in Helsinki allows you to shake off the heat by walking into the cold, or vice versa.

    Most extreme experience involving low temperatures

    Oymyakon: Russia
    Once you've handled the heat, why not try the other end of the spectrum? Five hundred incredibly hardy residents make this Siberian destination the coldest community on Earth -- it averages -50 C (-58 F) in winter and has reached -67.8 C (-90 F).
    And yes, this is the place to make the Iditarod seem balmy by comparison.
    Less extreme alternative: Any of the Icebars around the world. But the best one is the world's original Icebar inside the ICEHOTEL in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden.
    READ: 11 best places to see the Northern Lights

    Most extreme experience involving kayaks

    The Inga rapids on the Congo River: Democratic Republic of Congo
    It's the world's largest rapids, so dangerous that kayaker Steve Fisher was named one of National Geographic's Adventurers of the Year just for attempting them.
    Nat Geo describes them as a "50-mile section of waterfalls, whirlpools, and kayak-eating hydraulics."
    How: Steve Fisher's Inga Project
    Less extreme alternative: Try one of these world's scariest -- but tamed -- water slides.

    Most extreme experience involving moisture

    Mawsynram receives about 20 times more rainfall than London annually.
    Mawsynram: India
    This village in Meghalaya is the world's wettest place, averaging 467 inches of rain annually.
    It's made all the more intense by the fact the rain isn't evenly spaced out, with the result that villagers have experienced more than five feet of rain in just 24 hours.
    How: Exploring India's abode of the clouds
    Less extreme alternative: Soak into the turquoise geothermal water of Blue Lagoon in Iceland.
    MORE: Otherworldly travel destinations here on Earth

    Most extreme experience involving spelunking

    The United States Deep Caving Team (USDCT) is carrying out another expedition to Chevé Cave in 2017.
    Chevé Cave: Mexico
    While still being explored, it's believed this cave in Oaxaca is your chance to go more than 1.5 miles underground.
    If you suffer from claustrophobia or a fear of the dark, head elsewhere. Spelunking, since you ask, is the exploration of caves.
    Learn more: The United States Deep Caving Team's 2017 Sistema Chevé Expedition
    Less extreme alternative: Physically demanding but accessible, Hang Son Doong in Vietnam is the world's largest cave.
    MORE: Explore Hang Son Doong in Vietnam, the world's largest cave

    Most extreme experience involving theme parks

    Formula Rossa roller coaster: Abu Dhabi
    It falls just short of 150 mph, clocking in at 149.
    Riders are whipped around a 1.3-mile course in a mere 92 seconds.
    How: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
    Less extreme alternative: If you try hard enough, Disneyland's spinning teacups can cause light-headedness, too.
    READ: Scariest theme park rides on Earth

    Most extreme experience involving dairy

    Cheese-rolling at Coopers Hill in Gloucestershire: England
    Thousands gather to watch a group chase a cheese as it rolls down the hill, continuing a tradition that's lasted 200 years.
    OK, not as glamorous as some events on this list but that's a lot of history and it's both unexpectedly exciting and dangerous.
    Indeed, it was canceled over safety concerns in 2010 before resuming.
    How: Gloucestershire cheese-rolling
    Less extreme alternative: You don't have to risk breaking your neck for some Parmigiano-Reggiano in Modena.

    Most extreme experience involving robot athletes

    The race between camel-riding robot jockeys is a highlight at Al Marmoom Camel Racing.
    Al Marmoom camel-racing: Dubai
    Camel-racing with robot jockeys
      Camel-racing with robot jockeys

    Camel-racing is big business in the Middle East, with winners commanding prizes in the millions. Even so, it's more about the experience than the stakes.
    Some races feature robot jockeys riding the camels. (When activated by remote control, they whip their mounts.)
    Even in races with humans, it's a revelation when you realize the camels' trainers and owners are speeding along next to them in 4x4s, yelling at them to go faster.
    How: Visit Dubai
    Less extreme alternative: The camel market in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, is also packed with action ... of the bargaining and trading variety.

    Most extreme experience involving the beautiful game

    River Plate players were pepper-sprayed by Boca Junior supporters in a game in 2015.
    The Superclásico: Argentina
    It's more than a game when two legendary teams from Buenos Aires, Boca Juniors and River Plate, play. (Their alumni include Diego Maradona and Alfredo Di Stéfano, two of the greatest players ever.)
    You don't watch so much as live it, as the rivalry can cross the line between thrilling and unnerving: Fans have been known to pepper-spray players.
    On a personal note, a friend attended one installment and had a great time until he realized a man in the upper tier was urinating on rival fans below.
    How: Superclásico tickets
    Less extreme alternative: You may get a sense of the rivalry by joining a tour to both stadiums.

    Most extreme experience involving dropping and rising up again

    The Contra (Verzasca) dam 007 bungee jump: Switzerland
    Your opportunity to plummet 220 meters (over 720 feet) in Ticino, much like Mr. Bond did in "GoldenEye." You, however, will probably not end up with Famke Janssen, who played Xenia Onatopp in the film.
    How: Jump like James Bond
    Less extreme alternative: Take a ride on the world's fastest elevator -- 20.5 meters per second -- in the Shanghai Tower, the world's second-tallest building.
    MORE: 15 of the world's best bungee jumps

    Most extreme experience involving an unforgettable view

    Rio de Janeiro hang gliding: Brazil
    You're already used to seeing aerial views of this remarkable city, watched over by the statue of Christ the Redeemer.
    What better way to experience it personally?
    How: Hang gliding in Rio
    Less extreme alternative: If you're more comfortable on terra firma, here are a few scenic day tours from Rio.

    Most extreme experience involving 12,000-pound athletes

    The King's Cup elephant polo: Thailand
    The elephant is at the core of Thai identity. (Example: The hit Thai film "The Protector" revolves around Tony Jaa avenging his personal elephant.)
    While this sport is not without controversy, it does provide a novel alternative to the horse version.
    If you're in Bangkok, check it out.
    How: Elephant polo
    Less extreme alternative: This luxury tented camp helps you to make friends with one of the rescued elephants in residence.

    Most extreme experience involving Jaws

    Cage diving with great white sharks
      Cage diving with great white sharks

    Great white shark diving in Gansbaai: South Africa
    It fully blurs the gap between a dream and a nightmare, as you sit in a cage underwater -- which, when you think about it, is fairly terrifying itself -- and then Great Whites enter the picture.
    How: Dive with sharks
    Less extreme alternative: Swimming with gentle manatees

    Most extreme experience involving sand

    Dune-bashing: Qatar
    The stunts from "The Fast and the Furious?" Picture those done in the dirt.
    That's off-roading in the desert, as drivers leap dunes or sometimes fishtail down them.
    You can try yourself, though with the high risk of flipping it's probably best to take at least one run as a passenger first to get a sense of what's possible on the Inland Sea.
    How: Sand dune-bashing in Qatar
    Less extreme alternative: Participate in a sandcastle competition. California's Sun & Sea Festival and the Netherlands' Sand Sculpture Festival are two of the largest.

    Sean Cunningham has written for and served as an editor for a variety of publications and websites and conducted interviews with everyone from Oscar winners to Wu-Tang Clan rappers while occasionally appearing on radio and television shows.