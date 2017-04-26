A healthy 3-foot-long giant rabbit is found dead after United flight

Story highlights 'Simon' is the son of the largest rabbits in the world

"I haven't got a clue who's to blame," the breeder says

(CNN) United Airlines has taken another blow to its image after a giant, apparently healthy rabbit died following a transcontinental flight.

It happened when Simon, a 3-foot-long, 10-month-old Continental Giant rabbit, flew in from London's Heathrow Airport to O'Hare on April 19.

"I haven't got a clue who's to blame, but it's certainly very weird when Simon was so healthy," said Annette Edwards, a breeder who sold the bunny.

The bunny was on his way to a new owner and died in the cargo hold area while waiting for a connecting flight, Edwards told CNN.

