(CNN) Her serve was on. She ripped returns for winners, celebrating with a clenched pumped fist.

And when she won, she was visibly emotional as she waved to the crowd.

Maria Sharapova is back -- and she returned as soon as she possibly could.

On Wednesday, her first day eligible to return to the WTA Tour after serving a 15-month doping ban, the 30-year-old Russian defeated Italian Roberta Vinci 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. Sharapova finished with 11 aces and had 39 winners. She broke Vinci, a former US Open finalist, at love to close out the match.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," Sharapova said on court after the win.